PUBG Mobile: How to download PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta version in iOS devices?

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta for iOS

PUBG Mobile has recently received its latest 0.19.0 Beta update in which developers have added several new features to the game. Ranging from new modes to maps, there's a lot to discover in the latest PUBG Mobile update.

In PUBG Mobile's most recent update (0.18.0), players experienced a new Miramar 2.0 map.

Players hoped for a new Erangel 2.0 map in the game's 0.19.0 update. However, Tencent Games surprised PUBG Mobile players by releasing a new 'Fourex' Map in the game's new 0.19.0 beta version.

This new map seems to be a combination of Sanhok and Erangel maps. It is a part of the game's classic mode and would soon be added in PUBG's global version. Surprisingly, players can also push their ranks in this new map like in the game's other classic maps - Erangel, Vikendi, etc. Furthermore, this new map has exclusively been launched for PUBG's mobile platform only.

The PUBG 0.19.0 beta version is out now for both Android and iOS devices. This article would guide the iOS device users about installing the game's latest beta update on their phones.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta version in iOS?

Steps to download PUBG Mobile beta in iOS or Apple phone

Here are the steps that one needs to follow for installing the latest PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta update in one's iOS device:

Download link of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta for iOS: https://bit.ly/2XAculJ.

Open the safari browser in your iOS device and visit the above download link. (Safari browser mandatory) . The download would begin in a moment. Wait till the download gets complete Open the downloaded file and install it the Beta application in your phone Go to Phone settings>>General>>Device Management>>PUBG Mobile Beta and mark the application as a trusted app. Now open the PUBG Mobile beta app from the home screen and enjoy the game's latest update.

Before installing the beta version, make sure that your phone has enough storage space to accommodate the game. The PUBG Mobile beta file size for 0.19.0 version is around 1.9 GB.

Moreover, it should be noted that there's no need to uninstall the standard or global version of PUBG Mobile as the beta version would work flawlessly even if the global version remains in the phone.

If you are facing any error during the installation process, feel free to comment in the 'comment' section below. We'll be happy to assist you with a working solution.