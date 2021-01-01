PUBG Mobile: How to register for the PMCO Spring Split 2021

Registrations for the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021 started today, i.e., on January 1st. It will go on till January 24th, and players can register their teams at the official website of PUBG Mobile Esports.

The qualification stage is scheduled from February 1st to February 7th, while the regional group stage will be conducted from February 16th to February 21st. The grand finals, aka regional finals, will be played from February 24th to February 28th. Twenty-seven regions will compete in their respective PMCOs.

Matches in this PUBG Mobile tournament will be played in the TPP format only on four maps.

Disclaimer: The game is banned in India, so registrations won't be open for teams from India.

Registration steps for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2021

Step 1: Players can click on this link.

Step 2: They must tap the Registration banner and read the requirements, FAQs, and terms and conditions.

Step 3: Users can fill in their team names and regions.

Step 4: They may fill in the player's information, such as name, email id, character id, nationality, etc.

Step 4: They can agree with the terms and conditions and click the Submit button.

Requirements

1. Players must be at least 16 years old.

2. At least three players' nationalities must be from the same region that the team registers in.

3. All players must be ranked Platinum or above at the time of registration.

4. Team rosters must be a minimum of four players and no more than five players, with one player being a substitute.

6. Gamers are only allowed to use mobile devices during the tournament (including the in-game qualification round). Players who use tablets or a PC emulator will get disqualified from the PMCO.

List of additional regions and countries that will have their own PMCO in 2021

PMCO Latin America Wildcard

PMCO North America

PMCO Brazil

PMCO Mexico

PMCO Europe Wildcard

PMCO CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States)

PMCO France

PMCO Germany

PMCO Turkey

PMCO United Kingdom

PMCO Africa

PMCO Egypt

PMCO Iraq

PMCO Middle East & North Africa WIldcard

PMCO Saudi Arabia

PMCO United Arab Emirates

PMCO Bangladesh

PMCO Nepal

PMCO Pakistan

PMCO South Asia Wildcard

PMCO MY/SG

PMCO Southeast Asia WIldcard

PMCO Indonesia

PMCO Thailand

PMCO Vietnam

PMCO HMT (Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Macau)

PMCO Wildcard (Australia, Fiji, Mongolia, New Zealand, Northern Mariana Islands, Papua New Guinea)