PUBG Mobile: How to register for the PMCO Spring Split 2021

Registrations for the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021 started today, i.e., on January 1st. It will go on till January 24th, and players can register their teams at the official website of PUBG Mobile Esports.
The qualification stage is scheduled from February 1st to February 7th, while the regional group stage will be conducted from February 16th to February 21st. The grand finals, aka regional finals, will be played from February 24th to February 28th. Twenty-seven regions will compete in their respective PMCOs.
Matches in this PUBG Mobile tournament will be played in the TPP format only on four maps.
Disclaimer: The game is banned in India, so registrations won't be open for teams from India.
Registration steps for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2021
Step 1: Players can click on this link.
Step 2: They must tap the Registration banner and read the requirements, FAQs, and terms and conditions.
Step 3: Users can fill in their team names and regions.
Step 4: They may fill in the player's information, such as name, email id, character id, nationality, etc.
Step 4: They can agree with the terms and conditions and click the Submit button.
Requirements
1. Players must be at least 16 years old.
2. At least three players' nationalities must be from the same region that the team registers in.
3. All players must be ranked Platinum or above at the time of registration.
4. Team rosters must be a minimum of four players and no more than five players, with one player being a substitute.
6. Gamers are only allowed to use mobile devices during the tournament (including the in-game qualification round). Players who use tablets or a PC emulator will get disqualified from the PMCO.
List of additional regions and countries that will have their own PMCO in 2021
PMCO Latin America Wildcard
PMCO North America
PMCO Brazil
PMCO Mexico
PMCO Europe Wildcard
PMCO CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States)
PMCO France
PMCO Germany
PMCO Turkey
PMCO United Kingdom
PMCO Africa
PMCO Egypt
PMCO Iraq
PMCO Middle East & North Africa WIldcard
PMCO Saudi Arabia
PMCO United Arab Emirates
PMCO Bangladesh
PMCO Nepal
PMCO Pakistan
PMCO South Asia Wildcard
PMCO MY/SG
PMCO Southeast Asia WIldcard
PMCO Indonesia
PMCO Thailand
PMCO Vietnam
PMCO HMT (Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Macau)
PMCO Wildcard (Australia, Fiji, Mongolia, New Zealand, Northern Mariana Islands, Papua New Guinea)Published 01 Jan 2021, 14:01 IST