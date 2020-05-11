PUBG Mobile: How to download PUBG Mobile Season 13 Update?

How to download PUBG Mobile Season 13 Update

PUBG Mobile's 0.18.0 update has hit global servers, and now, the Season 13 update will be pushed out in the game on 13th May 2020.

PUBG Mobile's Season 13 will add the Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger at Rank 50, and the Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100. Other than this, a new male character Andy will also be added, along with his own voice, emote and outfit.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Update Download

PUBG Mobile's Season 13 update can be downloaded in the following manner after it gets released:

Open the PUBG Mobile app on your Android or iOS device.

On the loading screen of the game, there will be a small in-game update displayed, and the update will start getting downloading automatically.

It can take around two minutes to download, and the previously locked RP section will get unlocked automatically.

Click on the Royale Pass (RP) icon on the main screen of the game, and start completing Season 13 missions!

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Free & Paid RP Rewards

Rewards List (Credits: Mr Ghost Gaming)

Puppet Agent Set - Basic & Rock 'n' Roll - Aug: Unlocks at RP 1

Unlocks at RP 1 Puppet Agent Mask - Basic: Unlocks at RP 5

Unlocks at RP 5 Ice Ranger Smoke Grenade: Unlocks at RP 10

Unlocks at RP 10 Foxtrot Emote & Hotdogmobile Motorcycle: Unlocks at RP 20

Unlocks at RP 20 Pineapple Prince Ornament: Unlocks at RP 25

Unlocks at RP 25 Rock 'n' Roll Set & Rock 'n' Roll Parachute: Unlocks at RP 30

Unlocks at RP 30 Dynamic Wave Dance Emote: Unlocks at RP 35

Unlocks at RP 35 Rock 'n' Roll Helmet: Unlocks at RP 40

Unlocks at RP 40 Toy Alliance - P92 & Fire and Ice Ranger Set: Unlocks at RP 50

Unlocks at RP 50 Draw Blow Emote: Unlocks at RP 55

Unlocks at RP 55 8-Bit Fort Finish Plane: Unlocks at RP 60

Unlocks at RP 60 Nebula Hero Graffiti: Unlocks at RP 65

Unlocks at RP 65 Puppet Agent Set - Intermediate: Unlocks at RP 70

Unlocks at RP 70 Puppet Agent Mask - Intermediate: Unlocks at RP 75

Unlocks at RP 75 Bag Lunch Backpack: Unlocks at RP 80

Unlocks at RP 80 Toy Alliance - Vector: Unlocks at RP 90

Unlocks at RP 90 Nebula Hero Emote: Unlocks at RP 95

Unlocks at RP 95 Nebula Hero Set: Unlocks at RP 100

You can get a glimpse of these rewards in the following video:

