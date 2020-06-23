PUBG Mobile: How to win a brand new Silverback set

PUBG

It's been a galore of unique events and activities that PUBG MOBILE has specially curated for their users. With the release of a brand new event called Ancient Spin, users now have the opportunity to win some exciting rewards by spending UC.

PUBG

One of the most exciting rewards up for grabs is the Silverback set. The name has been drawn from the African Silverback Gorilla and the set is divided into the outfit and the headgear.

PUBG

While you cannot directly purchase the set, if luck prevails, you can still get your hands on it. Taking an ancient spin to win this one of a kind set costs 60UC but on your first spin of the day you can attempt the spin at just 10UC. You can also purchase a package of 10 spins at just 540 UC.

Other than the Silverback set, there is an array of rewards users can win. There is a Jungle Prey set, that is divided into headgear, a mask, and the outfit. There are also add ons such as Jungle Prey parachute, a Jungle Prey motorcycle which completes the set. Additionally, users can also win lucky Coin tokens and crate coupons.

PUBG

Additionally, spinning the crate will also get you some other rewards:

1. If you spin the crate 10 times you can win a premium crate coupon

PUBG

2. If you spin the crate 40 times it will result in an Ancestral Tears QBU

PUBG

3. If you spin the crate 80 times you will win 80 Lucky coins

PUBG

4. If you spin the crate 120 times you will win 100 Lucky coins

PUBG

5. Finally, if you manage to spin the crate 200 times you will win a whopping 160 Lucky Coins

PUBG

All lucky coins can be exchanged for rewards in the lucky spin shop.

This is a great way for players to spend their hard earned UC and win rewards that will help them amp up their performance on the battle ground, so if you’re feeling lucky today, be sure to take an Ancient Spin!