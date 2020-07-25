PUBG Mobile: Hydra Official crowned XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Phase 1 champions

XTZ Kill Zone (Credits - XTZ Esports)

Xtreme Zone Esports is conducting the XTZ Genesis Series PUBG Mobile tournament for emerging as well as popular teams from India. The event features a three-stage PUBG Mobile showdown with a massive 5,00,000 INR prize pool.

In Phase 1, 32 invited teams were divided into four groups: A, B, C, and D. These teams battled it out for six days from 20th July to 25th July, to qualify for Phase 2. Phase 1 of the PUBG Mobile tournament has finally concluded with Hydra Official emerging as the champions.

In Phase 2- XTZ Ground Zone, the registered teams will battle it out for a prize pool of 50,000 INR.

XTZ The Final War is the third phase, in which 20 qualified teams from both the phases will fight for the title and 3,00,000 INR prize pool.

Day 6 of the PUBG Mobile event started with Initiative Esports winning the first match on Miramar with six kills, while Hydra Official clinched the second match on Sanhok with nine kills. Rip Officials notched the third match on Erangel with 12 kills.

XTZ Kill Zone PUBG Mobile Invitational overall standings

HYDRA OFFICIALS- 195 POINTS MARCOS GAMING- 164 POINTS INITIATIVE ESPORTS- 158 POINTS UESXINS-153 POINTS RISING FALCON ESPORTS-146 POINTS TEAM INSANE ESPORTS- 140 POINTS TENET ESPORTS- 140 POINTS RIP OFFICIAL -129 POINTS RECKONING ESPORTS-125 POINTS TEAM IND-118 POINTS SYNERGE-114 POINTS NOVA GODLIKE-110 POINTS FUTURE STATION -108 POINTS DARK TANGENT ESPORTS-106 POINTS TSM ENTITY-105 POINTS UMUMBA ESPORTS-104 POINTS ORANGE ROCK-102 POINTS HAIL ESPORTS- 101 POINTS LIVE CRAFT ESPORTS-97 POINTS LEGSTUMP ESPORTS- 96 POINTS FORCE ONE ESPORTS- 89 POINTS TEAM TAMILAS- 85 POINTS FNATIC- 85 POINTS MAYHEM- 79 POINTS ELEMENT ESPORTS-74 POINTS TEAM SOUL- 72 POINTS THE CRAWLERS- 69 POINTS 4KING-68 POINTS GXR CELTZ- 54 POINTS PARTICLE7- 48 POINTS 8BIT-37 POINTS MEGASTARS- 2 POINTS

Top fraggers of the PUBG Mobile tournament

Advertisement

HYDRA BLASTY: 34 kills MGZED RONAK: 30 kills DT TORPEDO: 27 kills HYDRA FRAG: 23 kills MGZED MANTYOP:20 kills

Prize pool distribution:

#1st Place- 60,000 INR- Hydra Official

#2nd Place- 40,000 INR- Marcos Gaming

#3rd Place- 20,000 INR- Initiative Esports

#4th Place- 10,000 INR- UESXINS

#5th Place- 5,000 INR- Rising Falcon Esports

#MVP- 15,000 INR- Hydra Blasty (34 kills)