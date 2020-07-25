Create
PUBG Mobile: Hydra Official crowned XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Phase 1 champions

Modified 25 Jul 2020, 20:52 IST
XTZ Kill Zone (Credits - XTZ Esports)

Xtreme Zone Esports is conducting the XTZ Genesis Series PUBG Mobile tournament for emerging as well as popular teams from India. The event features a three-stage PUBG Mobile showdown with a massive 5,00,000 INR prize pool.

In Phase 1, 32 invited teams were divided into four groups: A, B, C, and D. These teams battled it out for six days from 20th July to 25th July, to qualify for Phase 2. Phase 1 of the PUBG Mobile tournament has finally concluded with Hydra Official emerging as the champions.

In Phase 2- XTZ Ground Zone, the registered teams will battle it out for a prize pool of 50,000 INR.

XTZ The Final War is the third phase, in which 20 qualified teams from both the phases will fight for the title and 3,00,000 INR prize pool.

Day 6 of the PUBG Mobile event started with Initiative Esports winning the first match on Miramar with six kills, while Hydra Official clinched the second match on Sanhok with nine kills. Rip Officials notched the third match on Erangel with 12 kills.

XTZ Kill Zone PUBG Mobile Invitational overall standings

  1. HYDRA OFFICIALS- 195 POINTS
  2. MARCOS GAMING- 164 POINTS
  3. INITIATIVE ESPORTS- 158 POINTS
  4. UESXINS-153 POINTS
  5. RISING FALCON ESPORTS-146 POINTS
  6. TEAM INSANE ESPORTS- 140 POINTS
  7. TENET ESPORTS- 140 POINTS
  8. RIP OFFICIAL -129 POINTS
  9. RECKONING ESPORTS-125 POINTS
  10. TEAM IND-118 POINTS
  11. SYNERGE-114 POINTS
  12. NOVA GODLIKE-110 POINTS
  13. FUTURE STATION -108 POINTS
  14. DARK TANGENT ESPORTS-106 POINTS
  15. TSM ENTITY-105 POINTS
  16. UMUMBA ESPORTS-104 POINTS
  17. ORANGE ROCK-102 POINTS
  18. HAIL ESPORTS- 101 POINTS
  19. LIVE CRAFT ESPORTS-97 POINTS
  20. LEGSTUMP ESPORTS- 96 POINTS
  21. FORCE ONE ESPORTS- 89 POINTS
  22. TEAM TAMILAS- 85 POINTS
  23. FNATIC- 85 POINTS
  24. MAYHEM- 79 POINTS
  25. ELEMENT ESPORTS-74 POINTS
  26. TEAM SOUL- 72 POINTS
  27. THE CRAWLERS- 69 POINTS
  28. 4KING-68 POINTS
  29. GXR CELTZ- 54 POINTS
  30. PARTICLE7- 48 POINTS
  31. 8BIT-37 POINTS
  32. MEGASTARS- 2 POINTS

Top fraggers of the PUBG Mobile tournament

  1. HYDRA BLASTY: 34 kills
  2. MGZED RONAK: 30 kills
  3. DT TORPEDO: 27 kills
  4. HYDRA FRAG: 23 kills
  5. MGZED MANTYOP:20 kills

Prize pool distribution:

#1st Place- 60,000 INR- Hydra Official

#2nd Place- 40,000 INR- Marcos Gaming

#3rd Place- 20,000 INR- Initiative Esports

#4th Place- 10,000 INR- UESXINS

#5th Place- 5,000 INR- Rising Falcon Esports

#MVP- 15,000 INR- Hydra Blasty (34 kills)

Published 25 Jul 2020, 20:52 IST
