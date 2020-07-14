PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Grand Finale: Day 1 results and overall standings

PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Season 3, presented by Indian LAN Gaming, has reached its ultimate stage. The Grand Finale stage of ILG Cup Season 3 has finally commenced, after being postponed for more than six months.

The Finale was scheduled to be played on LAN in January. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is now being held after six months and that too online. The LAN round was scheduled to take place in Bengaluru and was open to all.

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 6 lakh INR.

PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Day 1 results

The first day of PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Grand Finale concluded with Marcos Gaming claiming the first spot on the standings. They sit at the top of the table with 28 kills and a total of 84 points.

Fnatic won the first match of Day 1 with 14 kills. Maxkash emerged as the MVP of the first game. He managed to secure nine kills in a single game. Marcos Gaming came second with seven kills.

The second match on Miramar was won by Marcos Gaming with five kills. Rip officials came second with 11 kills.

The third match on Sanhok was won by Rip squad with 12 kills. Fnatic finished second in the game.

Rip officials won the last match of the day on Erangel. They managed to secure 15 kills.

Overall Standings of PUBG Mobile ILG Cup after Day 1

MARCOS GAMING: 84 POINTS

FNATIC: 69 POINTS

RIP OFFICIALS: 67 POINTS

RIP SQUAD: 64 POINTS

REAPER X: 32 POINTS

INFINITY SQUAD:29 POINTS

DEADLY CALL ESPORTS: 26 POINTS

FLAWLESS GAMING: 26 POINTS

TEAM INSIDE OUT: 25 POINTS

TEAM NEW ST:25 POINTS

EGXSAD: 24 POINTS

TEAM MAYHEM: 23 POINTS

MEGASTARS: 19 POINTS

RS ALPHA PACK:19 POINTS

BSUD: 17 POINTS

V3HAIL ESPORTS: 16 POINTS

PUBG Mobile ILG CUP FINALS

15 July: Day 2 Schedule:- 2 PM onwards

MATCH 1:- MIRAMAR

MATCH 2:- ERANGEL

MATCH 3:- VIKENDI

MATCH 4:- ERANGEL