PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Grand Finale: Day 2 results and overall standings

The PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Season 3 has entered its last stage. The Grand Finale of this PUBG Mobile event has finally commenced, after being postponed for more than six months.
The Finale was scheduled to be played over LAN in January. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is now being held after half a year, that too online. The LAN round was scheduled to take place in Bengaluru, and was open for all.
The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 6 lakh INR.
PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Day 2 results
The second day of the PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Grand Finale concluded with Fnatic claiming first spot on the standings. They sit at the top of the table with 53 kills and a total of 138 points.
ReaperX won the first match of the day on Miramar, with nine kills. Megastars came second, and Fnatic third, both with nine kills.
The second match on Erangel was won by V3HAIL with 14 kills. INS came second with five kills, while V3HAIL Manu alone got nine kills.
The third match on Vikendi was won by Fnatic with 13 kills. Rip Squad finished second in the round.
Deadly call won the last match of the day on Erangel. They managed to secure 13 kills, with FG coming second after notching five kills.
Overall standings in PUBG Mobile ILG Cup after Day 2:
- FNATIC: 138 POINTS
- MARCOS GAMING: 113 POINTS
- RIP SQUAD: 93 POINTS
- RIP OFFICIALS: 84 POINTS
- REAPER X: 80 POINTS
- DEADLY CALL ESPORTS: 71 POINTS
- INFINITY SQUAD: 69 POINTS
- TEAM INSIDE OUT: 68 POINTS
- MEGASTARS: 68 POINTS
- V3HAIL ESPORTS: 60 POINTS
- FLAWLESS GAMING: 58 POINTS
- BSUD: 57 POINTS
- TEAM NEW ST: 56 POINTS
- TEAM MAYHEM: 46 POINTS
- EGXSAD: 37 POINTS
- RS ALPHA PACK: 33 POINTS
Top fraggers on Day 2:
- MGZED Mantyop: 19 kills
- FNC Owais: 17 kills
- FNC Maxkash: 17 kills
- Ripsquad Akash: 12 kills
16 July: Day 3 schedule: 2 PM onwards
Match 1: Sanhok
Match 2: Vikendi
Match 3: Miramar
Match 4: ErangelPublished 15 Jul 2020, 19:55 IST