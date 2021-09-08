PUBG Mobile to be included as an Esports title at Asian Games 2022

PUBG Mobile fans are thrilled to learn that the Battle Royale title will be part of the coveted 2022 Asian Games. The Asian Games (also termed as Asiad) is a multi-sport event held every four years. Players all around Asia can take part in the sports event.
The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China this time. The Asian Games are creating history by including Oceania for the very first time. The multi-sport event will commence on September 10, 2022, and will carry on until September 25, 2022.
PUBG Mobile is one of the Esports Games in the 2022 Asian Games
The world-famous Battle Royale game has made it to the list of Esports Games in the 19th Asian Games. PUBG Mobile players from Asia can finally enroll themselves to battle it out in thrilling matches of survival.
The games, aside from PUBG Mobile, that have been included in the list of Esports Games in the 2022 Asian Games are:
- Arena of Valor
- Dota 2
- Dream Three Kingdom 2
- FIFA
- Hearthstone
- League of Legends
- Street Fighter V
PUBG Mobile version confusion
Many players online are a bit confused as to which version of PUBG Mobile will be used in the competition. The official notice just mentions “Asian Games Version”.
The ban of PUBG Mobile (global version) in China is the birth of this confusion. China has its very own, Game for Peace, which is the Chinese version of the Battle Royale game.
Players are uncertain about which version of the 2022 Asian Games will feature. The ambiguity has not been cleared from official sources.
Also Read
The Esports Games that were included in the 2018 Asian Games were:
- League of Legends
- StarCraft II
- Hearthstone
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Arena of Valor
- Clash Royale