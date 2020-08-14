PUBG Mobile India Streamers Showdown: Mortal, Dynamo and Owais headline participants list

The past few months have been really engaging for PUBG Mobile fans in India, with various PUBG Mobile tournaments and events being held across the country. Fans have been witnessing their favourite players battling it out for glory on a regular basis.

PUBG Mobile India officials have now announced a new PUBG Mobile mini-tournament called 'Streamers Showdown', with a prize pool of 2,00,000 INR. It is scheduled to be held on 16th and 17th August.

Sixteen top streamers will battle it out for two days to lift the coveted trophy. The tournament is being organised in partnership with Esports Network and Trinity Gaming. After each matchday, the streamers will interact with their fans.

We will see some of the top content creators from India lock horns against each other. The Streamers Showdown will feature Dynamo Gaming, who has more than 8 million subs on Youtube, and Soul Mortal who has 5.7 million subs on YouTube. Standup comic and streamer, Tanmay Bhatt, will also take part in the showdown.

Fnatic athlete Owais, TSM athlete Ghatak, Youtubers Godnixon and Clash Universe, 8bit owner thug, all have been invited to the showdown.

Invited streamers for PUBG Mobile 'Streamers Showdown'

MORTAL

DYNAMO

KRONTEN

OWAIS

GHATAK

CLASH UNIVERSE

THUG

MAXTERN

GURU

GODNIXON

GAREEBO

ANKITA

TANMAY BHATT

NOVA KING

MAMBA

SHREEMAN LEGEND

Streamers Showdown schedule

16th August 6:30 pm onwards :

Match 1- Erangel

Match 2-Sanhok

Match 3-Miramar

Streamers Interaction

17th August 6:30 pm onwards :

Match 1-Erangel

Match 2-Miramar

Match 3- Vikendi

Streamers Interaction

Prizepool distribution

Overall prize pool: 2,00,000 INR

Winner: 1,00,000 INR

First Runners-up: 60,000 INR

Second Runners-up: 30,000 INR

Top Fragger: 10,000 INR

The growth of PUBG Mobile, in the world, has been phenomenal. The game has been blowing up charts in terms of download numbers, revenue, user base, and year-over-year growth. PUBG Mobile became the top-grossing game in July. It has been nominated for the 'Best Mobile Game' category in the Esports Award 2020.