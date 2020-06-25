PUBG Mobile India Series 2020: Qualified teams from Group B, Day 3 schedule

A look at the teams qualified from group B for semi-finals of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.

Day 3 of PMIS 2020 will feature TSM-Entity and Revenge Esports with 14 other teams.

PMIS 2020 QUARTERFINALS

India's one of the biggest PUBG Mobile tournaments, PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, is currently going on. It has now reached its antepenultimate stage. The second day of Quarterfinals just finished, and we saw exemplary performances from underdog teams ThanosFTW and Vikings. Both of these teams qualified for the semifinals.

Element Esports topped the group with 58 kills, followed by Megastars.

Three players of Element Esports took the top 3 spots in total kills. Vampire, Sangwan, and Paan Singh secured 20,15 and 14 kills respectively. The second-best team had 33 kills combined, which are 25 less than Element.

Qualified teams from Group B for semifinals of PMIS 2020

ELEMENT esports Megastars Thanos FTW Team Tamilas SynerGE VikingX Team Mayhem 100cc Esports

PUBG Mobile India Series Day 2 overall standings

Element Esports:- 101 POINTS, 1WWCD Megastars :- 92 POINTS, 1WWCD Thanos FTW:- 88 POINTS,2 WWCD Team Tamilas:- 74 POINTS Synerge:- 69 POINTS VikingX:- 62 POINTS,1 WWCD Team Mayhem:-56 POINTS 100cc Esports:-56 POINTS Totally Depressed:-53 POINTS , 1WWCD ARC:-53 POINTS bYe Official:-31 POINTS Insane:- 30 POINTS Rising Baaz:- 22 POINTS TENE8 MASTERS:-18 POINTS FATE Esports:- 18 POINTS F4 Rivals:- 15 POINTS

TOP 5 FRAGGERS:

ELMNT VAMPIREOP: 20 KILLS ELMNT SANGWAN: 15 KILLS ELMNT PAAN SINGH: 14 KILLS MEGA PARADOX:13 KILLS SGE TED: 12 KILLS

Let's take a look at the schedule of day 3 of PUBG Mobile India Series, where teams from group C will compete for the 8 semi finals slots.

GROUP C TEAMS AND SCHEDULE:- 25th June

Max Fault 4Ace Esports NOMADS Official THE GODFATHERS TEAM XPERT MAD SCIENTISTS ESPORTS Inside Out STRONGHOLD Vendetta Esports DarkTangent Esports Shivaye Esports LiveCraft eSports Shikari eSports Team Bope Tsm-Entity Revenge Esport

Map Schedule:

GAME 1: ERANGEL- 6:30 PM

GAME 2: MIRAMAR- 7:15 PM

GAME 3: ERANGEL- 8:00 PM

GAME 4: VIKENDI- 8:45 PM

GAME 5: SANHOK- 9:30 PM

GAME 6: ERANGEL-10:15 PM

Tsm-Entity and Revenge Esports are the invited teams for PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.