PUBG Mobile India Series 2020: Qualified teams from Group B, Day 3 schedule
- A look at the teams qualified from group B for semi-finals of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.
- Day 3 of PMIS 2020 will feature TSM-Entity and Revenge Esports with 14 other teams.
India's one of the biggest PUBG Mobile tournaments, PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, is currently going on. It has now reached its antepenultimate stage. The second day of Quarterfinals just finished, and we saw exemplary performances from underdog teams ThanosFTW and Vikings. Both of these teams qualified for the semifinals.
Element Esports topped the group with 58 kills, followed by Megastars.
Three players of Element Esports took the top 3 spots in total kills. Vampire, Sangwan, and Paan Singh secured 20,15 and 14 kills respectively. The second-best team had 33 kills combined, which are 25 less than Element.
Qualified teams from Group B for semifinals of PMIS 2020
- ELEMENT esports
- Megastars
- Thanos FTW
- Team Tamilas
- SynerGE
- VikingX
- Team Mayhem
- 100cc Esports
PUBG Mobile India Series Day 2 overall standings
- Element Esports:- 101 POINTS, 1WWCD
- Megastars :- 92 POINTS, 1WWCD
- Thanos FTW:- 88 POINTS,2 WWCD
- Team Tamilas:- 74 POINTS
- Synerge:- 69 POINTS
- VikingX:- 62 POINTS,1 WWCD
- Team Mayhem:-56 POINTS
- 100cc Esports:-56 POINTS
- Totally Depressed:-53 POINTS , 1WWCD
- ARC:-53 POINTS
- bYe Official:-31 POINTS
- Insane:- 30 POINTS
- Rising Baaz:- 22 POINTS
- TENE8 MASTERS:-18 POINTS
- FATE Esports:- 18 POINTS
- F4 Rivals:- 15 POINTS
TOP 5 FRAGGERS:
- ELMNT VAMPIREOP: 20 KILLS
- ELMNT SANGWAN: 15 KILLS
- ELMNT PAAN SINGH: 14 KILLS
- MEGA PARADOX:13 KILLS
- SGE TED: 12 KILLS
Let's take a look at the schedule of day 3 of PUBG Mobile India Series, where teams from group C will compete for the 8 semi finals slots.
GROUP C TEAMS AND SCHEDULE:- 25th June
- Max Fault
- 4Ace Esports
- NOMADS Official
- THE GODFATHERS
- TEAM XPERT
- MAD SCIENTISTS ESPORTS
- Inside Out
- STRONGHOLD
- Vendetta Esports
- DarkTangent Esports
- Shivaye Esports
- LiveCraft eSports
- Shikari eSports
- Team Bope
- Tsm-Entity
- Revenge Esport
Map Schedule:
- GAME 1: ERANGEL- 6:30 PM
- GAME 2: MIRAMAR- 7:15 PM
- GAME 3: ERANGEL- 8:00 PM
- GAME 4: VIKENDI- 8:45 PM
- GAME 5: SANHOK- 9:30 PM
- GAME 6: ERANGEL-10:15 PM
Tsm-Entity and Revenge Esports are the invited teams for PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.Published 25 Jun 2020, 10:35 IST