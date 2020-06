PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semifinals: PMIS 2020 Groups and schedule

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Semifinals are scheduled from 28th June to 2nd July.

One of the biggest PUBG Mobile tournaments in India, PMIS 2020, boasts a prize pool of 50 lakh INR.

PMIS 2020 SEMIFINALS

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS) has reached its penultimate stage, after an intense round of Quarter Finals. The semifinals of PMIS will begin from 28th June and will go on till 2nd July.

PMIS 2020 Finals are scheduled to take place on 4th and 5th July, where 16 teams will participate. Two days of intense battle royale action will see teams getting through a total of 12 matches to reach the conclusion. The finals are where the new champions of India will be crowned.

In the semifinals, 32 teams have been divided into four groups A, B, C, D, and each team will play a total of 15 matches.

PMIS 2020 Semifinals Schedule

DATES: 28th JUNE - 2nd JULY

TIME: 6.30 PM IST

TOTAL MATCHES: 30

MATCHES PER TEAM:- 15

The semifinals will feature all the in-game maps that will be played by the participants.

ERANGEL: 10 MATCHES

SANHOK: 8 MATCHES

MIRAMAR: 6 MATCHES

VIKENDI: 6 MATCHES

Day wise schedule

DAY 1:(28th June)

MATCH 1: A vs B (Erangel )

MATCH 2: A vs B (MIRAMAR )

MATCH 3: A vs B (SANHOK )

Match 4: C vs D( Erangel )

Match 5: C vs D( MIRAMAR )

Match 6: C vs D( SANHOK )

DAY 2: (29th June)

MATCH 1: B vs D(Erangel)

MATCH 2: B vs D(VIKENDI)

MATCH 3: B vs D(Erangel)

MATCH 4: A vs C(Erangel)

MATCH 5: A vs C(VIKENDI)

MATCH 6: A vs C(Erangel)

DAY 3: (30th June)

MATCH 1: A vs D(Miramar)

MATCH 2: A vs D(SANHOK)

MATCH 3: A vs D(VIKENDI)

MATCH 4: B vs C(Miramar)

MATCH 5: B vs C(SANHOK)

MATCH 6: B vs C(VIKENDI)

DAY 4: (1st July)

MATCH 1: C vs D(Erangel)

MATCH 2: C vs D(Miramar)

MATCH 3: A vs B (Erangel)

MATCH 4: A vs B (MIRAMAR)

MATCH 5: B vs D( Sanhok)

MATCH 6: B vs D( Vikendi)

DAY 5: (2nd July)

MATCH 1: A vs C ( Sanhok)

MATCH 2: A vs C ( Vikendi)

MATCH 3: B vs C ( Sanhok)

MATCH 4: B vs C ( ERANGEL)

MATCH 5: A vs D( Sanhok)

MATCH 6: A vs D( ERANGEL)

PMIS 2020 Semifinals Groups

Group A

LooPSTorM

Celtz

Tsm-Entity

LiveCraft eSports

SynerGE

VikingX

Lets GO

AZTECS ESP

Group B

HYP GAMING

PGSx

Inside Out

4Ace Esports

Thanos FTW

Team Tamilas

Fnatic

TEAM GODX

GROUP C

VSG CRAWLERS

TEAM VST

ELEMENT esports

MegaStars

ORB OFFICIALS

F1 Dreamers

TEAM XPERT

Revenge Esports

Group D

TEAM IND

Powerhouse

STRONG HOLD

DarkTangent Esports

Team Mayhem

100cc Esports

Orange Rock

TheCrew Esports

PMIS 2020 Prize pool:

