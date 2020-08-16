PUBG Mobile India Streamers Showdown: Day 1 overall standings

The past few months have been really engaging for PUBG Mobile fans in India, with various tournaments and events being held across the country. Fans have been witnessing their favorite players battling it out for glory on a regular basis.

Recently, PUBG Mobile India announced a new PUBG Mobile mini-tournament called 'Streamers Showdown,' with a prize pool of 2,00,000 INR. It is a two-day event where 18 teams(Team Scout and Team Joker were added later) are competing for a prize pool of 2,00,000 INR.

After the first day, Team Godnixion sits comfortably on the top of the table with 59 points.

The day started with Fnatic winning the first match on Erangel with 17 kills and Owais alone taking seven kills. Fan-favorites, Team Soul, came second with 11 kills. Team Dynamo secured ten kills and came third with 17 points. Dynamo is playing with PMPL SA winners, GXR Celtz.

Team Godnixon won the second match on Sanhok. Team Soul once again secured the second position with seven kills. Team Guru and Team Joker secured the 3rd and 4th place, respectively, with nine kills each.

Team Ghatak won the third match on Miramar with 11 kills.

The tournament follows a different point system. It's a fusion of the old and new point system.

Rank 1st to 13th will follow the old point system of 20 to 1 point, respectively. But teams that finish from 14th to 18th will get points according to the new system, in which they will be awarded 0 points.

Streamers Showdown day one overall standings

Streamers Showdown

Invited streamers for PUBG Mobile 'Streamers Showdown'

MORTAL

DYNAMO

KRONTEN

OWAIS

GHATAK

CLASH UNIVERSE

THUG

MAXTERN

GURU

GODNIXON

GAREEBO

ANKITA

TANMAY BHATT

NOVA KING

MAMBA

SHREEMAN LEGEND

Team scout

Team Joker

Day 2 schedule

17th August 6:30 pm onwards :

Match 1-Erangel

Match 2-Miramar

Match 3- Vikendi

Streamers Interaction

Streamers Showdown prize pool distribution

Overall prize pool: 2,00,000 INR

Winner: 1,00,000 INR

First runners-up: 60,000 INR

Second runners-up: 30,000 INR

Top fragger: 10,000 INR