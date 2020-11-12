PUBG Mobile, in a way, has become quite synonymous with the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The game was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in early September, which left many users in dismay, as the game had a massive fan base in India and had managed to create an ecosystem around it.

Earlier today, PUBG Corporation announced a separate version of the game for the players in the country. With this announcement, fans are already over the moon and are eagerly waiting for its return.

The Press Report added that several changes would be made to the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, which would reflect the needs and preferences of the local users. In this article, we list some of these changes.

PUBG Mobile Indian version: What will be the major changes after the game’s return?

“Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players,” says the developer in an official statement.

According to the statement, here is the list of changes:

#1 Default character clothing - So we can assume that all the characters in the game will automatically be clothed.

#2 Hit effect changed to green - This is done to indicate the virtual nature of the game.

#3 Feature to restrict game time for younger players - For promoting healthy gameplay habits.

In addition to this, they have also stated plans to expand partnership opportunities with local companies in India to provide better game services to Indian users.