PUBG Mobile to investigate PMWL 2020 West incident involving Loops Esports and Team Queso

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL) is heading towards the conclusion of the League Stage. But a few allegations have popped up regarding teams attempting to team up to gain an unfair advantage, which has made fans furious.

Allegedly, on 26th July, during match 4 of the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend, Loops Esports was holding a compound in Sanhok and decided to not engage its opponents, Team Queso, after firing a warning shot. This incident has come under the scanner, although some feel that the audience is misinterpreting the situation.

The incident can be seen in the video below, starting from the 9:35:50 mark.

PUBG Mobile Esports officials have released a statement regarding this incident, and have assured fans that they would investigate and resolve the matter before the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend.

The PMWL 2020 West Season Zero incident is being looked into

As seen in the above image, the PUBG Mobile authorities said:

We've launched our internal investigation on the matter, and we're reviewing our logs, not only to this incident but the whole of PMWL. This will require us to go through an extensive amount of data, replays and logs, and we won't be able to come to a conclusive decision as of now but are planning to announce our findings before the PMWL third week of Super Weekend."

They added:

"Until the investigation concluded, We won't Issue any action but reserving the right to alter the results depending on our findings retroactively. We're also looking into other options to pre-emptively prevent teams from teaming up in the future with more news to come in the near future."

A similar incident had also taken place at the PMWL 2020 East last week. King Of Gamers (KOG) and Valdus Esports had allegedly teamed up, with viewers wondering why the former left the last surviving member of Valdus alive after already killing three others. Later, however, PUBG Mobile officials in a statement replied that there was not enough evidence to back this allegation.

After reviewing voice comms, logs and replays, both teams were let off, and the incident can be seen below.

The PUBG Mobile admins, nevertheless, did urge the community to maintain integrity and play with sportsmanship. As supporters, let us hope for the best gameplay from each team, which will help lift the community to higher standards.