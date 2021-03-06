PUBG Mobile: Kingzz joins Bigetron RA ahead of PMPL Indonesia Season 3

The second leg of PUBG Mobile Esports spring season is about to kick off. With the PMCOs from almost all of the competing 27 regions over, teams are gearing up and setting their rosters ahead of the regional PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues.

The latest organization to add a new member to its team is the Indonesian giant Bigetron Esports.

Bigteron eSports announced the arrival of Galang Yoga Adhitama, aka "Kingzz" as part of its Red Aliens lineup (BTR RA).

THE ORIGINAL IS BACK Welcome home Galang " Kingzz" Yoga Adhitama! The king @btr_k1ngzz is officially the fifth player of Bigetron Red Aliens. Once joined the Red Alien squad in 2018, Kingzz succeeded in bringing his team to the national champion of the ROS tournament, and the first PINC champion in 2018. Remember, the original one has a robot, Bigetroopers

Bigetron Red Aliens PUBG Mobile roster

1 - Zuxxy - Made Bagas Pramudita

2 - Luxxy - Made Bagus Prabaswara

3 - Ryzen - Muhammad Albi

Advertisement

4 - Liquid - Leander Deusfiel

5 - Kingzz - Galang Yoga Adhitama

Kingzz, who started his PUBG Mobile career playing for Bigetron Esports, was recently a part of Red Rocket Cosmic before handing a transfer.

The organization welcomed Kingzz home and announced that going forward he will be their fifth player. Kingzz, during his earlier stint with the team, helped it win the PUBG Mobile Indonesia Championship (PINC) and the Fighting League Indonesia 2018.

Kingzz played the role of an IGL in Red Rocket Cosmic and started well with the team. It will be intriguing to see what role he takes in BTR.

Bigetron Red Aliens, who suffered an upset in the finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 and finished fifth, are in a rebuilding phase prior to this year's PMPL: Indonesia.

After its star support player Microboy left the team, Bigetron was looking to replace him.

With the inclusion of Kingzz; Bigetron look formidable

It will be interesting to see the team's performance in this year's PMPL: Indonesia and PMPL: SEA. Bigetron will look to defend its titles in both championships.