Bigetron E-Sports today announced the official signing of Leander Deusfiel, aka Liquid, to Bigetron Red Aliens (BTR RA) in an Instagram post. PUBG pro Liquid, who was formerly a part of ION Esports, which was also earlier a part of Bigetron E-Sports, extended his contract for a period of the 2 years with the organisation. Liquid, whose role was that of a Sniper in his earlier teams, will likely take up the same role in the current line-up as well, although the organisation has not revealed what role the player will play just yet.

PUBG Mobile : Liquid Joins Bigetron E-Sports

BTR RA, which boasts of a star-studden line-up, including the world class Tachibana Twins Luxxy and Zuxxy, the legendary assaulter Ryzen, and a great support player Microboy, have recently enjoyed a dream run, taking away the 1st position in both PUBG Mobile World League East Season zero Regular Season and Finals. The team now looks to maintain the same level of dominance in the coming tournaments and the addition of a player like Liquid looks like the icing on the cake for the team.

It is also worth noting that BTR RA, who clinched the PMCO Global championships last year in ruthless fashion, and also won the PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Indonesia League Stage this year to cement their places in the upcoming PMPL SEA Finals, struggled a little bit in PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Indonesia Finals to finish in 10th place. BTR RA will look to set aside this minor setback and gain momentum in the upcoming tournaments.

The schedule for the team however, looks packed, as they will compete in the PMPL SEA Finals season 2 (23rd - 25th OCT.) later this month, where top teams from all over the South East Asia region will compete. Following that is the ultimate PUBG Mobile tournament - PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season 0. The tournament which is scheduled to be held in late November this year, has a huge prize pool of USD $2 Million. BTR RA, being the winner of the PUBG Mobile World League East - Finals, are directly invited to the competition.

With both these major tournaments just around the corner, it will be interesting to see how Liquid adjusts to his new team-mates, and how he fares in these high-profile competitions.