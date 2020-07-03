PUBG Mobile: List of teams that have qualified for PMIS 2020 Finals

The top 16 teams from the overall standings of PMIS 2020 have made it to the finals.

PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 Finals will start from 4th July 2020.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

Teams Qualified for PMIS 2020 Finals (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

The PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals are over and the qualified teams will now play in the Finals. The semi-finals went on for five days and a total of 32 teams were divided into four groups.

After the completion of some action-packed matches, the top 16 teams in the overall standings have made it through to the next stage. PMIS 2020 offers a massive prize pool of INR 50,00,000 and is an online event.

Teams qualified for PMIS 2020 Finals

Here is the complete list of teams that have qualified for the PUBG Mobile India Series Finals:

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

#1 SynerGE - 264 points (105 kills)

#2 Fnatic - 261 points (115 kills)

#3 Orangerock - 215 points (82 kills)

Advertisement

#4 Tsm-Entity - 209 points (109 kills)

#5 UMumba Esports - 207 points (84 kills)

#6 TEAM VST - 189 points (67 kills)

#7 Celtz - 182 points (67 kills)

#8 DarkTangent Esports - 166 points (70 kills)

#9 MegaStars - 159 points (62 kills)

#10 ELEMENT esports - 150 points (78 kills)

#11 Team Mayhem - 144 points (50 kills)

#12 PGXs - 138 points (51 kills)

#13 LiveCraft eSports - 136 points (48 kills)

#14 Team Tamilas - 136 points (45 kills)

#15 Team IND - 129 points (52 kills)

#16 Inside Out - 122 points (59 kills)

A total of 30 games were played in the Semi-Finals and the PMIS Finals will start from 4th July 2020. The finals will go on for two days and the schedule of the finals has not been announced yet. The fans can follow the ongoings in the tournament on the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube Channel and support their favorite teams.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile - PMWL 2020 East Season Zero format revealed