PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update: Release date, update size and maintenance details

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update has been officially released and the developers of the game have also provided each and every detail regarding the same. On 11th May, PUBG Mobile released a notice which revealed the release date of PUBG Lite 0.17.0 update. Along with this, the size of the update, version and features have also been announced.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update release date

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update will be released on 13th May. Once the update hits the global servers, players can download it from Google Playstore. On 13th May, the game will receive several new additions such as the Falcon, Payload mode and BRDM-2 among others.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update size

The size of the PUBG Lite 0.17.0 update will be around 192 MB and that aspect was officially confirmed in the announcement post. Furthermore, the game servers will be taken offline for maintenance on 12th May from 01:00 to 08:00 (UTC +0). Once the maintenance period finishes, the servers will go live with the 0.17.0 update and players can enjoy the new features.

The official announcement by PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile stated in the announcement popup,

PUBG MOBILE LITE will be taken offline for maintenance from 01:00 to 08:00 on May 12th (UTC+0). This update requires 192 MB on Android devices for players who already have the game installed. Find a stable network connection to download the new version, which will be available on app stores May 13th.

Update Announcement

Moreover, the players will also be rewarded 2x Outfits coupon scraps after updating the game to the latest version. To claim this reward, one needs to visit the mail section of the game and open the most recent mail.