PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update: Ledge grab and other feature leaks

Here's a quick look at the leaked features set to make their way into PUBG Mobile Lite.

These features will be added as part of the 0.18.0 update, which will be rolled out soon.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update leaks

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of famous battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. It is specifically-designed for players with low-end smartphones, and the game can easily run on smartphones with a memory of just 2 GB RAM. This helps provide a major boost to the game's popularity among all types of players across the globe.

One difference is that PUBG Mobile Lite has a smaller map and fewer players landing on the island to survive and fight. But things could change with the upcoming update, and in this article, we discuss features and more leaks from the upcoming PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update leaked features

#1 Popularity option

With the upcoming 0.18.0 update, players will be able to send popularity votes to their friends and other players. The popularity option will be available on the profile of every player, and will help them become more famous in the servers. There are different kinds of popularity options available for players to send in PUBG Mobile Lite, with a player having the option of sending daily free popularity as well as paid popularity, which will cost them battle coins.

#2 Improved ledge grab

The upcoming update for PUBG Mobile Lite will see players enjoy a much-improved ledge grab feature, which will give them a parkour-type experience in the game. With ledge grab, players can jump from one house to another without falling. It is a great feature, as it helps surprise enemies by killing them from unexpected locations.

#3 Heal while sprinting

In the previous beta update, the developers of the game removed a great feature, which helped players heal while moving around. This made users unhappy, so the new updates' beta version will see the feature being added back. Players will once again be able to heal themselves while moving around in the game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.