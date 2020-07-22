PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update OBB for Android: Download Link

The much-awaited 0.18.0 update for PUBG Mobile Lite has been released today globally, and it has brought a variety of new features. Those who have already installed the game will need 330MB space for the upgrade, while new users will have to set aside atleast 570MB.

The latest PUBG Lite 0.18.0 update brought in several new content additions, and celebration of the game's first anniversary has also begun, which is why you can see fireworks in the lobby. Moreover, new UI themes resembling the first anniversary has also been introduced.

PUBG Mobile Lite's latest 0.18.0 update can be downloaded from the official Google Play Store app, but you can also install the game with OBB files. Here's a guide on how to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update APK and OBB files.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update OBB

OBB download link

Download both the OBB files of the game from the above links. Open file manager on your phone and click on the downloaded file, called PUBG Mobile Lite-com.tencent.iglite-13570-v0.18.0.apk Create a new folder, 'com.tencent.iglite' in Android/OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in this directory. Open the PUBG Mobile Lite app and enjoy the game.

As already mentioned, the update size will be 330MB, so ensure you have that such space in your device before you proceed with the upgrade. In case the downloaded file indicates an error saying 'There was a problem parsing the package', then consider downloading both the APK and OBB files and installing them again.

Note: For those without the APK link, click here.