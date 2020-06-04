PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update leaks: Miramar Map, Training mode and more

Image Credit: Combat Guruji

PUBG Mobile Lite is about to receive its much-awaited 0.18.0 update. A lot of leaks regarding the same update have surfaced over the internet lately. It is likely that Season 13 Winner Pass will be added in the game after the update. Apart from this, data miners have also uncovered new leaks that are expected to appear in the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update. Here are some of the major leaks that might come in the upcoming patch.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update leaks

The game will complete its 1 year on 25th July and to celebrate the first anniversary of the game, PUBG Mobile Lite will bring major additions in the upcoming update. Here's what to expect:

Miramar

So far PUBG Mobile Lite has only a single classic map in the game and a lot of players were requesting for a new map. Prioritizing their feedbacks, the developers are finally bringing a new Miramar map in the game. It is the same map which has already been introduced in the earlier version of the game, i.e. PUBG Mobile. Players will also get access to some exclusive weapons and vehicles when they will hoop into the Miramar map.

Training Mode

Training or practice section is an integral part of any shooting game. It not only improves your aiming skills but also helps you strengthen your gun handling skills. At present, PUBG Mobile doesn't have any training mode where players can practice their aim. But in 0.18.0 update, a new training mode will be introduced in the game where you can try out any gun that is available.

Season 13 Winner Pass

The release of new winner pass is yet to be confirmed but according to some unofficial sources, the developers might bring a new season in the game. Whenever a new season arrives in the game, it also adds a bunch of new skins and outfits in the game. However, we should wait until an official confirmation comes out.