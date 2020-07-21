×
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update official release date and time in India 

Rabia Sayal
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 21 Jul 2020, 19:14 IST
News
The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update is ready to hit global servers, and developers have completed the beta testing. This latest update will focus on the first-anniversary theme of the game, and will bring with it a TDM map (Ruins), a popularity feature, a new lobby and much more.

The release date of the update in India has also been announced officially and here are the complete details regarding the same.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update release date in India

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update will release in India on 22nd July 2020 at 1:30 PM IST, and will add a lot of new features to the game. The maintenance is scheduled from 6:30 AM IST to 1:30 PM IST; however, servers will not be taken down for the same.

The actual time of release can be a little different as the officials stated:

The actual time servers come back online may be earlier or later depending on the situation.

After the maintenance is over, the update will be rolled out on Google Play Store and will require around 330 MB of free storage. Players will also get two outfit coupon scraps after updating the game, as rewards.

First-anniversary lobby
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update features

Here's the list of features that will be added to the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Added Varenga: Ruins

  • New Landscape in Varenga
  • Vaulting action

TDM Ruins is online!

  • Unique urban area design
  • Sliding action
  • New SMG: P90

First anniversary

  • New icons and background
  • Spawn island fireworks

Players are suggested to update PUBG Mobile Lite as soon as it becomes available, as those using the older version will not be able to play with the ones using the game's latest version.

Published 21 Jul 2020, 19:14 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates Mobile Lite
