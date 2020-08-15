PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update leaks: Victor character, Miramar map & more

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update is finally close to its release, and that means players will witness a ton of exciting new features, content and a winner pass in the game.

As always, before the release of any PUBG Mobile Lite update, the leakers and data miners reveal the list of upcoming content in the game. For the 0.19.0 update, a bunch of leaks have already surfaced online, and from them, one can say that the next update is going to be extraordinary for the community.

Here's an overview of PUBG Mobile Lite's 0.19.0 update leaks:

(Note: All the features and additions mentioned below have been sourced from some unofficial sources and YouTube videos. Hence, nothing is confirmed regarding the next update)

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update leaks

#1 Victor character

Victor was the first unique character to be launched in PUBG Mobile. As per speculations, the character can be claimed for free in PUBG Mobile Lite and will be made available under the workshop. His unique ability is to reduce SMG reload time by up to 10% upon reaching Level 9. Moreover, players can also use distinctive voice commands while using it.

Victor character in the PUBG Mobile

#2 Miramar map

The much-awaited Miramar map is also expected to roll out with the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update. For now, only a single classic Varenga map is available in the game. Tencent might expand the list of available maps in the game and introduce Miramar along with the upcoming update.

Miramar map in PUBG Mobile Lite

#3 Training mode

The training or practice section is a necessary part of any shooting game. It not only enhances your aiming skills but also helps strengthen gun handling. At present, PUBG Mobile Lite doesn't have any training mode where players can sharpen their aim. But in the 0.19.0 update, a new training mode will be added, where they can try out any gun with infinite ammo.