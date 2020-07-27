PUBG Mobile Lite: Battle of the Champions Grand Finals teams and schedule announced

The PUBG Mobile community has been buzzing lately. And to also provide an opportunity to users of the lite version, the officials have been conducting tournaments for PUBG Mobile Lite players too.
Recently, PUBG Mobile Lite Esports India announced the Battle of the Champions tournament which carries a whopping 50,000 INR prize purse. Having started on 15th July, the open-to-all competition gives a chance to every upcoming player to fight for glory and make a name for themselves.
After multiple elimination rounds, the top 15 teams have made their way from the semifinals to the finals, which starts later today.
Finalists of the PUBG Mobile Lite Battle of the Champions
- RRQ CLUB
- Team MegaZ
- Skull Esports
- Predator Esports
- Team Next Level
- Jaguar Esports
- 2EZ4 Official
- ES Elite Esports
- AK47 eSports
- VIP5 eSports
- God Esports
- Foe Gaming
- Faze eSports
- RRT esports
- BAD squad
Schedule for the finals
Match 1: PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League Season 2 - Final - Map - Varenga (ID — 6:20 PM, Match — 6:30 PM)
Match 2: PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League Season 2 - Final - Map - Golden Woods (ID — 6:55 PM, Match — 7:05 PM)
Match 3: PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League Season 2 - Final - Map - Varenga (ID — 7:30 PM, Match — 7:40 PM)
Match 4: PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League Season 2 - Final - Map - Golden Woods (ID — 8:05 PM, Match — 8:15 PM)
Match 5: PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League Season 2 - Final - Map - Varenga (ID — 8:40 PM, Match — 8:50 PM)
Match 6: PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League Season 2 - Final - Map - Golden Woods (ID- 9:15 PM, Match- 9:25 PM)
You can catch the live action on PUBG Mobile Lite's official YouTube channel starting 6 PM to know who takes home the title, and the 50k INR prize purse.Published 27 Jul 2020, 13:40 IST