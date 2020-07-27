PUBG Mobile Lite: Battle of the Champions Grand Finals teams and schedule announced

The PUBG Mobile community has been buzzing lately. And to also provide an opportunity to users of the lite version, the officials have been conducting tournaments for PUBG Mobile Lite players too.

Recently, PUBG Mobile Lite Esports India announced the Battle of the Champions tournament which carries a whopping 50,000 INR prize purse. Having started on 15th July, the open-to-all competition gives a chance to every upcoming player to fight for glory and make a name for themselves.

After multiple elimination rounds, the top 15 teams have made their way from the semifinals to the finals, which starts later today.

Finalists of the PUBG Mobile Lite Battle of the Champions

PUBG Mobile Lite Battle of the Champions grand finalists

RRQ CLUB

Team MegaZ

Skull Esports

Predator Esports

Team Next Level

Jaguar Esports

2EZ4 Official

ES Elite Esports

AK47 eSports

VIP5 eSports

God Esports

Foe Gaming

Faze eSports

RRT esports

BAD squad

Schedule for the finals

Match 1: PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League Season 2 - Final - Map - Varenga (ID — 6:20 PM, Match — 6:30 PM)

Match 2: PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League Season 2 - Final - Map - Golden Woods (ID — 6:55 PM, Match — 7:05 PM)

Match 3: PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League Season 2 - Final - Map - Varenga (ID — 7:30 PM, Match — 7:40 PM)

Match 4: PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League Season 2 - Final - Map - Golden Woods (ID — 8:05 PM, Match — 8:15 PM)

Match 5: PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League Season 2 - Final - Map - Varenga (ID — 8:40 PM, Match — 8:50 PM)

Match 6: PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League Season 2 - Final - Map - Golden Woods (ID- 9:15 PM, Match- 9:25 PM)

You can catch the live action on PUBG Mobile Lite's official YouTube channel starting 6 PM to know who takes home the title, and the 50k INR prize purse.