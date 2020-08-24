PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020: How to register and format details

PUBG Mobile Lite India recently announced its next major tournament called PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020. The tournament will feature a humongous prize pool of 5,00,000 INR.

Registrations for the online qualifiers of the tournament have started from today, i.e. 24th August 2020, and will go on till 30th August.

How to register for PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020

Step 1: Click on this link https://pubgmobilelite.net/register/

Step 2: Fill your Team Details( Team Name, Team logo, Team Owner/Captain details, Email address, Team logo, Mobile Number, and City).

Step 3: Fill out the details of all four players of the team step by step.

Step 4: Click on Submit Button and check the confirmation mail.

Tournament format

Phase 1: The in-game qualifiers are scheduled to take place from 1st September to 5th September. Every registered squad will be required to play ten matches, out of which eight best games will be taken into consideration.

Phase 2: The online qualifiers are scheduled to be held from 12th September to 14th September. A total of 60 teams will compete in the online qualifiers, out of which top 44 teams will be from the in-game qualifiers, while 16 teams will come in as direct invites.

Top teams from the Battle Of Champions, PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League, and top game influencers will get the invite. These teams will be divided into four groups, and the top 3 from each group will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Final Phase: In the Grand Finals, top 15 teams from Phase 2 will battle it out in 10 matches over two days. The finals are scheduled to take place on 19th Sept and 20th Sept.

Recently, PUBG Mobile Lite Esports India officials had conducted the Battle of Champions tournament with a 50,000 INR prize pool. The event saw Team 2EZ4 emerging as the winners and taking home 25,000 INR.

Team Bad Squad and ES Elite Esports were rewarded with 15,000 INR and 10,000 INR, respectively.