PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020: In-game qualifiers' start date, rules, and prize pool announced

PUBG Mobile Lite Esports has reached newer heights over the years, and is now going shoulder to shoulder with all the other battle royale games. The upcoming major tournament, named PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020, has come one step closer to its kick-off. The 5-day-long registration period has finally concluded, and it's now time to see the teams in action.

According to the schedule, the in-game qualifiers will start on 1st September and go on till 5th September. All the registered teams will go through a Best of six-rounds to present their final score.

The system will further select the best 44 teams for the next stage. Sixteen invited and 44 teams that qualify from the in-game qualifiers stage will be combined. The groups for the Qualifiers will be drawn from these 60 rosters.

Tournament format

Phase 1: The in-game qualifiers are scheduled to take place from 1st September to 5th September. Every registered squad will be required to play ten matches, out of which eight best games will be taken into consideration.

Phase 2: The online qualifiers are scheduled to be held from 12th September to 14th September. A total of 60 teams will compete in the online qualifiers, out of which the top 44 teams will be from the in-game qualifiers, while 16 teams will come in as direct invites.

Top teams from the Battle Of Champions, PUBG Mobile Lite Champions League, and some game influencers will get the invite. These teams will be divided into four groups, and the top 3 from each group will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Final Phase: In the Grand Finals, top 15 teams from Phase 2 will battle it out in 10 matches over two days. The finals are scheduled to take place on 19th September and 20th September.

In-Game Setup and Rules

General/Game Setup

Maps: Golden Woods and Varenga

Game Mode: TPP

Team Size: 4 players

Roster Size: 4 players

The officials have also laid down some rules regarding the in-game layout and FPS settings.

"Handheld devices must use the settings specified by the Tournament Organizers prior to the Tournament. During a tournament game, players may not make any adjustments to the framerate without permission from PMLC Officials."

Post-Game process

PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 prize pool distribution

Champions: 200,000 INR

2nd place: 100,000 INR

3rd place: 60,000 INR

4th place: 40,000 INR

5th place: 30,000 INR

6th place: 20,000 INR

7th place: 15,000 INR

8th place: 10,000 INR

People's Choice Award: 25,000 INR