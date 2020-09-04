On 2nd September, the Government of India decided to ban 118 mobile applications, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. According to the official Press Release, the move came after the Government took note of the numerous complaints regarding the misuse of some apps for stealing and transferring users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers situated outside India.

These mobile applications were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2009.

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India



PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

The ban seems to have affected many official/unofficial PUBG Mobile tournaments that were supposed to be held in the country. One of them being the PUBG Mobile Lite Championship(PMLC) 2020, an official PUBG Mobile Lite tournament which has now been postponed indefinitely.

The tournament was set to take place from 1st September.

PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 indefinitely postponed

PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020

The officials informed about the postponement of the tournament through their official discord channel, "PMLC 2020 has been indefinitely postponed due to the ban imposed by Indian Government on PUBG Mobile as well as 117 other apps. We respect the Indian Government's decision and will follow the orders as received from the Indian Government."

About PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020

PUBG Mobile Lite Championship India was announced last month, and the registrations took place from 24th August to 30th August. The in-game qualifiers were set to start from 1st September, and go on till 5th September.

The online qualifiers, where the top 60 teams were supposed to compete, were scheduled from 12th to 14th September. The finals were scheduled to be played on the 19th and 20th of September. The total prize pool of the tournament was 5,00,000 INR.

About PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of the famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile, was designed especially for low-end smartphones. The game was popular in many regions, including South Asia.