PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass: Release time, price, rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite, the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, has become highly popular with mobile users worldwide.

The game includes a Winner Pass that is quite similar to the traditional PUBG Mobile Royale Pass. Every month, developers publish a new Winner Pass with various awards, including cosmetics and more features.

The previous season, i.e., Season 20, has concluded, and players can access the new Winner Pass Season 21 from today in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Official release time and price of PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 arrived in the game today morning, i.e., February 1st, at 7:30 AM (IST). Players can now have a look at the new exclusive rewards that have arrived in the WP section.

The price of the Winner Pass is also the same as the previous ones. The Elite Upgrade Pass can be purchased for 280 BC, and the Elite Upgrade Plus Pass can be bought with 800 BC by the users.

Rewards

Here are some of the rewards that are available in the WP section of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Unsleeping City Finish - Aeroplane (Image via Jaat Gaming/ YouTube)

Sweet Treats - Helmet (Image via Jaat Gaming/ YouTube)

Mischievous Night - Backpack (Image via Jaat Gaming/ YouTube)

Users can check out the video below to see all the rewards from 1 to 30 tiers.

How to upgrade the Winner Pass?

Players can follow the steps given below: