PUBG Mobile Loco Gamer League tournament announced

The past few weeks have been a treat for PUBG Mobile fans in India, what with various tournaments being held, apart from big-ticket events like the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020). The lockdown era has reduced the number of ways to stay busy, and the internet is one of the only mediums of entertainment for most around the world right now.

Following this trend, streaming giants Loco and smartphone maker Poco have partnered to bring to us another PUBG Mobile tournament called Loco Gamer League Monsoon Knockouts.

During the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero, Loco, an Indian streaming platform, announced a four-day long invitational tournament consisting of top Indian esports organisations. All these teams are invited, and there is no qualification criteria set by organisers.

According to the announcement made by Loco on their social media platforms, the Loco Gamer League will offer a massive 2,50,000 INR prize pool. 20 teams will fight for this reward, and the tournament is scheduled from 24th July to 27th July. Viewers can watch the live stream exclusively on Loco from 2 PM onwards on the scheduled days.

The 20 invited teams for the PUBG Mobile Loco Gamer League are:

Nova Godlike Team 8 Wonder GXR-CELTZ Orange Rock Reckoning eSports SynerGE U Mumba esports Team IND Fnatic Hydra Officials 8 Bit Team Insane Esports Team SouL Element Esports TSM-Entity Futurestation Gaming Dark Tangent SWAT Officials Megastars Drogonite PGSX

PGSX, Futurestation Gaming and Dark Tangent were the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) finalists, while SWAT were the PUBG Mobile ESL Summer 2020 finalists.

About Loco:

Loco is an Indian live streaming app with more than 10 million downloads on Google Play store. Last month, they partnered with Fnatic for the Rising Program, in which more than 1500 teams have so far registered. They have also partnered with some popular PUBG Mobile teams like Team Ind and Fnatic, for regular streaming. Many streamers/players have also partnered with Loco for streaming online content.

Tune into Loco to catch the PUBG Mobile tournament live, starting at 2 PM from 24th to 27th July.