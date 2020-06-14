PUBG Mobile: Mahayudh Season 1 to start from 18th June

A look at the teams in the first season of PUBG Ewars Mahayudh.

Top PUBG teams such as TSM Entity, Orange Eock, Godl, SouL and Fnatic will be seen in action.

The rising popularity of PUBG Mobile in India has seen many unofficial tournaments that have come up.

Trinity Gaming in association with Esports Network will be hosting the PUBG Mobile Ewar Mahayudh Season 1 from 18th June to 19th July. It is a 3-phase event that will have twenty invited pro and underdog teams among others.

Esports Network is a joint venture initiative between Game Room TV and Offsider Esports to bring the best updates of PUBG,events and scrims to India. Trinity Gaming is an Indian media agency aimed at helping creators master and monetise their craft.

PUBG Mobile Ewar Mahayudh Season 1 will feature teams like TSM Entity, Orange Eock Esports, Fnatic, Soul and 20 other top Indian teams along with 5000 underdog teams fighting for a massive prize pool of INR 2.50 lakh.

Format of PUBG Ewar Mahayudh Season 1:

Phase 1:

Pro Teams

18th -21st June, 6 PM to 9 PM

INR 100,000 prize pool

Four Maps per day.

Prize Pool Distribution of Phase 1:

First Place - INR 40,000.

Second Place - INR 25,000

Third Place - INR 15,000.

Fourth Place - INR 5,000.

Fifth Place - INR 5,000.

Top Fragger - INR 10,000 INR.

You can watch the Phase 1 of the PUBG Ewar tournament exclusively on the EWAR Application from 6 PM onwards.

Phase 2:

Underdog Teams

22nd June -16th July

INR 50,000 prize pool.

Phase 3:

Pro vs Underdogs

Top 10 each from Phase 1 and Phase 2

17th - 19th July, 6 PM to 9 PM

INR 100,000 prize pool

Underdog teams can register themselves through the EWar Games (gHack Technologies) app. Entry is free.

Invited Pro Teams for PUBG Ewar Mahayudh Season 1:

The following twenty pro teams have been invited for the first season of PUBG Ewar Mahayudh Season 1: .

4KING

VSG CRAWLERS

TEAM IND

HYDRA OFFICIAL

TEAM CELTZ

RIP OFFICIAL

FNATIC

MARCOS GAMING

UMUMBA ESPORTS

MEGASTARS

TEAM SOUL

7SEAS ESPORTS

TSM-ENTITY

8BIT

ORANGE ROCK

GODLIKE

REVENGE ESPORTS

SYNERGE

POWERHOUSE

TEAM INS.