PUBG Mobile: Matrix Premier Cup Finals Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Matrix Premier Cup Finals, hosted by Matrix Esports and managed by Esports Empire and Esports Gen, concluded with Megastars leading the points table. The finals are scheduled for 30th August and 31st August, with each team playing four matches daily. Sixteen teams have qualified for the finals, along with two fan-favourite teams, Team Soul and Orange Rock.

The first match of Erangel was won by Antrix with nine kills, while Megastars secured second place, also with nine kills. The latter then clinched the second match of Miramar with 16 kills, with Fnatic and AKHP taking eight frags each.

The third match of Vikendi was claimed by Fnatic with 11 eliminations, as 4H1B god rid of 13 players. Team Ind took the chicken dinner in the last match of Sanhok with 11 kills, while Element took 13 frags.

At the end of Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Matrix Premier Cup Finals, Megastars, with 26 kills, gained 55 points in the overall points table. Antrix are in the second position with 27 kills and 52 points. Team Ind gained 41 points to be in third.

Overall Standings of PUBG Mobile Matrix Premier Cup finals

1. Megastars - 55 Points

2. Antrix - 52 Points

3. Team Ind - 41 Points

4. Umumba Esports - 41 Points

5. Fnatic - 41 Points

6. ElmtXVlt - 36 Points

7. 8bit - 35 Points

8. 4H1B - 30 Points

9. AKHP - 24 Points

10. NovaGodlike - 22 Points

11. Pixl - 20 Points

12. TGW Officials - 20 Points

13. Initiative Esports - 18 Points

14. Big Secrets - 18 Points

15. FutureStation - 17 Points

16. Soul - 16 Points

17. Orange Rock - 14 Points

18. Team Ontop - 8 Points

PUBG Mobile Matrix Premier Cup Finals prize pool: 1.5 lakh INR

1st place - 70,000 INR

2nd place - 40,000 INR

3rd place - 25,000INR

Top fragge - 7,000 INR

Extra reward of 1000 INR for every chicken dinner in the finals

PUBG Mobile Matrix Premier Cup Finals Day 2 schedule: 31st August

Match 1: Erangel - 2:00 PM

Match 2: Miramar - 2:40 PM

Match 3: Vikendi - 3:30 PM

Match 4: Sanhok - 4:10 PM