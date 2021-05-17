PUBG Mobile National Championship 2021 Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh: How to register, requirements, and schedule

The registrations for the PUBG Mobile National Championship 2021 (PMNC) for all three regions, i.e., Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal, have started today, i.e., on the 17th of May, and will go on till the 30th of May.

The in-game qualification stage of the tournament is scheduled to be held from the 7th to 13th June, while the group stage will be held from 24th June to 4th July. The semi-finals will be played from 9th to 18th July, and the grand finals are scheduled for 22nd to 25th July.

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $30,000 (45 lakh PKR/25 lakh BDT/35 lakh NPR). The winner of the respective PUBG Mobile National Championship will also qualify for the next PUBG Mobile Pro League.

PUBG Mobile National championship schedule

Steps to register for the PUBG Mobile National Championship 2021

Step 1: Go to the Facebook page of PUBG Mobile South Asia Esports and click on the registration link.

Step 2: Click on the Registration banner and read the requirements, FAQs, and terms and conditions.

Step 3: Scroll down and fill in the team names and regions.

Step 4: Fill in the captain's and player's information, such as name, email id, character id, residency, and id proof number.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Requirements

Players must be at least 16 years old as of the tournament's start date. All players on the roster must be legal citizens or residents of the region that the team registers in. Team rosters must consist of at least four players during the in-game qualification round. All squad members must be at least level 30 or above and rank Platinum V. Players are only allowed to use mobile devices during the tournament (including the in-game qualification round). Players who use tablets or a PC emulator will be disqualified from the game.