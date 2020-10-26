PUBG Mobile: Natus Vincere, aka NAVI, crowned EMEA League champions

The finals of the EMEA League has concluded with Natus Vincere (NAVI) emerging as champions. The finals started on 22nd October and went on till 25th October.

The top 16 squads from Europe, Middle East, CIS, and Africa were competing for a massive prize pool of $72,500. The league stages concluded on 18th October, with NAVI clinching this round as well.

Top three teams of the EMEA League Finals

The top three teams from this tournament also have qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 Season Zero, slated to be held in November.

The teams who qualified for the PMGC 2020 are:

Natus Vincere (CIS)

Klas Game Esports (Turkey)

Godsent (Europe)

EMEA League Grand Finals overall standings

In the overall leaderboard of the EMEA League finals, NAVI scored 268 points with 129 kills. Following them was the runners-up, Klas Game Esports with 99 kills and 225 points, while Godsent grabbed third place with 95 kills and 204 points.

EMEA League Grand Finals overall standings (top eight)

Advertisement

One of the strongest teams from the region, Konina Power, failed to qualify for the next stage as they secured fourth place. Team 1218, despite taking three Chicken Dinners on the last day, secured fifth place, while Alliance had a rough tournament, finishing in ninth place.

EMEA League Grand Finals overall standings (bottom eight)

Day 4 of the EMEA League Finals started with Godsent winning the first match on Erangel with 15 kills. The second, fourth, and fifth games, held on Miramar, Vikendi, and Erangel, were claimed by Team 1218 with 15, 13, and 14 kills.

The third game on Sanhok was won by Klas Game with seven frags. Oldboy from Navi bagged the MVP award with 40 frags and total damage of 7251.

Advertisement

MVP of EMEA League Finals

Top five individual fraggers from the EMEA League Finals

Top five fraggers

Navi Oldboy- 40 kills

Klas Esports Sylass- 33 kills

Navi Tixzy- 32 kills

Godsent Reeves- 32 kills

1218 Tulika- 32 kills