PUBG Mobile Esports is growing at an exponential rate. The recently concluded PUBG Mobile World League crossed 1 million viewers at it's peak in August. Considering this exponential growth, organizations of all sizes, from Fnatic to Cloud 9, from TSM to Faze - everyone is foraying into the scene.

Following the trend, another famous organization Natus Vincere aka Navi, have now entered the picture. They got into the Russia/CIS( Commonwealth of Independent States) region by signing Dmytro"Oldboy' Bui as their first player, along with Alexander 'Glory' Manoil as their team manager.

Natus Vincere, aka Navi, enter the PUBG Mobile scene

The time has come to conquer the new battleground. We are launching the PUBG Mobile roster!



The time has come to conquer the new battleground. We are launching the PUBG Mobile roster! — Natus Vincere (@natusvincere) October 1, 2020

Oldboy is one of the earliest players in the scene and was the winner of the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge(PMSC) Riyadh 2019, having represented Team Unique. He also won Pubg Mobile Club Open 2019 Spring and Fall Splits. He won the MVP award for the PMCO Spring Split Europe 2019.

In 2020, he formed his own team - New Era which failed to qualify for the 100k USD prize pool EMEA League, which would open gates to a 2 million USD prize pool world tournament - PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020. Oldboy said,

"I am excited to become a part of such a titled club I will do my best and beyond to realize my potential and conquer new heights"

Natus Vincere will introduce the full roster soon, along with which they will also foray into content creation

About Natus Vincere:-

Natus Vincere aka Navi (from Latin - born to win) are an eSports team based in Ukraine, Europe, and was founded on December 17, 2009. Initially, the abbreviation NAVI was borrowed from the film "Avatar", and its final form was acquired after a competition was conducted among the fans to decide on a team name.

They have a presence in games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, FIFA, League of Legends, PUBG, Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege and Fortnite. To date, Navi has earned more than 6 Million USD in the prizes.