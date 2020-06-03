PUBG Mobile new 1MB update: Features and notes

PUBG Mobile Update

PUBG Mobile releases small in-game updates from time to time to fix bugs and make improvements in the game. These updates are based on the bug reports sent by players along with other feedback.

PUBG Mobile has recently pushed out a small update of 1 MB and there are mainly three bug fixes and improvements that have been made by the developers. Here are the complete details regarding the same.

Bugs and Glitches fixed in PUBG Mobile's latest update

PUBG Mobile new update

The first bug that has been fixed was the login error that a lot of players were facing on a daily basis. They would be constantly stuck on the login page while trying to enter the game. When someone asked a question regarding the bug, the officials replied as follows:

Few players had an issue with the logins and all.

The second bug that has been fixed is with regards to the Jungle Adventure Mode. A lot of PUBG Mobile players were not getting the Jungle Adventure Mode in the game while playing. This has been fixed now.

Jungle Adventure Mode in PUBG Mobile

Other than this, a new Jungle event has been added in which there is a list of all the upcoming events in the game. If the users haven't received the update yet, then they are requested to wait for a while, considering it will gradually be made available in all regions.

The Jungle Adventure mode has been added to the Sanhok map that will be available to play randomly to the players just like the night mode. Features like Hot Air Balloons, Statue Powers, and Fruit Powers are the main highlights of the mode.

Here are the complete details of the Jungle Adventure mode explained in a YouTube video:

