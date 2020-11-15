PUBG Mobile : Nova XQF crowned Peacekeeper Elite Championship aka PEC 2020 Champions

The final day of the Peacekeeper Elite Championship aka PEC 2020 concluded here today at the Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai. After two grueling days of competition, Nova XQF came out as the winners of the championship and ended up taking home a massive prize of 5,000,000 Yuan (755K USD). The team won the championship with 69 kills and 150 points. The runners-up of the tournament were Team RNG who finished second with 111 points and 54 kills and took home 2,000,000 Yuan (302K USD). 4AM finished at third place with 109 points and 41 kills and claimed 1,000,000 Yuan (151K USD).

Nova XQF

Paraboy from Nova XQF was awarded the MVP of PEC 2020. He took home the MVP prize of 500,000 Yuan (75K USD).

PEC 2020 Overall standings:-

PEC 2020 Overall standings

The first session of day 2 of PEC 2020 kicked off with two matches on the Miramar map. The first was won by King of Gamers Club (KOG) with 7 kills. The second place was claimed by the Japenese Team Reject Scarlet (RCS) with 8 kills while the third spot was taken by Team RNG with 7 kills.

PEC 2020 Overall standings

The second match of the session on Miramar was won by Nova XQF with 8 kills while Loops Esports and Unicorns of Love finished second and third with 6 kills each. Nova XQF leads the overall points table after session 1 with 103 points. Following them in second place was Team RNG with 100 points. 4AM (4 Angry Men) claimed the third spot with 85 points.

The 2nd session of the day kicked off with two Erangel matches. Nova XQF led the points table going into the first match by 3 points. They extended their lead in the first match of the session and won the match with 12 kills. Natus Vincere (NAVI) finished behind them at second place with 2 kills while Team T1 took the third spot with Valdus the Murder with 4 kills. This match saw Nova XQF stretch their lead against Team RNG by 21 points. Going into the final match Nova XQF looked to be in a great position to win the championship.

The fourth and the final match of the day and the tournament was played on Erangel and won by the NA team Tempo Storm with 16 kills. This helped them to climb to the fourth spot. They were the only team among the invitees to get a Top 5 finish. The second place was captured by 4AM with 6 kills. They had to make do with a third-place finish in PEC 2020. Valdus The Murder finished third in this match with just a single kill to their name.