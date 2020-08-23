PUBG Mobile: Nova Xqf crowned PEL 2020 S2 champions

Fan-favorites Nova Xqf came back on the last day to clinch the PEL 2020 S2 title and 1,000,000 Yuan (1.08 crore INR) as prize money.

The Peacekeeper Elite League started on 20th August and concluded today, i.e., 23rd August. This event is the most prominent official tournament of Game for Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), as the top 15 teams battled it out to emerge as champions at the PEL 2020 S2.

The final day of the PEL 2020 S2 started with Six Two Men winning the first match with 12 kills, as STE Shan Zhi notched eight kills and bagged the MVP title for the game. Yi Qi Lang (YQL) clinched the second match with 14 kills, with YQL GeZi taking six kills and emerging as the MVP.

Team Game won the third match in Erangel with ten kills. TMG Ajie was MVP for the game. Nova Xqf then won the last match of the tournament in a do-or-die situation to clinch the title.

Final standings of the PEL 2020 S2

1. Nova Xqf - 191 points

2. Royal Never Give Up - 183 points

3. Four Angry Men - 166 points

4. Six Two Men - 155 points

5. YQL - 153 points

6. LK Gaming - 136 points

7. Qing Jiu Club - 135 points

8. LGD Gaming - 122 points

9. Team Game - 119 points

10. All Gamers - 110 points

11. ACT Gaming - 101 points

12. The Chosen - 97 points

13. AgFoxBlack - 96 points

14. Tianba - 87 points

15. DKG - 83 points

Nova xqf Paraboy won the PEL 2020 S2 season MVP and scoring champion || congratulations #PELS2 #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/16C8dVKuSU — Gametube 🇮🇳 (@GametubeI) August 23, 2020

Worldwide fan-favorite player, Nova Paraboy, also won the Terminator and MVP awards at the PEL 2020 S2.

The second-placed team, Royal Never Give Up, won 400,000 Yuan (43 Lakhs INR), as RNG 77H was bestowed the Best Rookie award.

The third-placed team, Four Angry Men (4AM) took home 200,000 Yuan (21 Lakh INR).