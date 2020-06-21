PUBG Mobile: Ocean Sharma and Tanisha join OR, Viru joins Team Celtz for PMIS 2020

Roster shuffle in PUBG Mobile eSports is very common and takes place before or after a tournament.

Popular commentator and analyst, Ocean Sharma has joined Orange Rock Esports.

PUBG Mobile is a multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation. The game has established itself as the flag bearer of Mobile eSports since its inception. Various professional gaming tournaments are organised regularly to encourage gamers to play the game more and more.

There are a lot of changes that happen daily in Indian eSports. These changes include roster shuffle, establishment of new eSports organisations and more. Some of the latest roster changes are listed below:

Roster shuffle in PUBG Mobile

Orange Rock

Orange Rock Esports was launched in August of 2019 with the stated mission of empowering Indian gamers. It is one of the fan favourite teams and have a huge following among gamers.

•Tanisha has joined the roster of Orange Rock Esports. It is worth noticing that Orange Rock has already Qualified for PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

•Ocean Sharma has joined Orange Rock Esports. He is an Indian PUBG Mobile commentator, content creator and analyst. He has cast various major PUBG Mobile events like PMIT, PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2019, PMCO Spring Split (India,Pakistan & South Asia).

•Arshpreet 'GiLL' Singh is an Indian PUBG Mobile player who will play for Orange Rock Esports at PUBG Mobile World League East. Gill was the MVP and had the most damage in PUBG Mobile IndiaTour 2019.

TEAM CELTZ PMIS 2020 ROSTER

•Viru joins Celtz for PMIS 2020

Viren Mahipalsingh 'VIRU' Gour is an Indian PUBG Mobile player who currently plays for Orange Rock Esports. However, he will now play with Team Celtz as a Stand-In in PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 tournament. Recently, Celtz emerged as the champions of PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia 2020.

Team Celtz PMIS roster

CELTZ ROXX

CELTZ MJ

CELTZ ATTANKI

CELTZ VIRU