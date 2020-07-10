×
PUBG Mobile: Orange Rock emerge as champions of XO Cup Tournament

  • Orange Rock won the prestigious XO Cup with a margin of 36 points in the Finals.
  • Orange Rock won a cash prize of 25,000 INR, while Megastars won 12,000 INR.
Modified 10 Jul 2020, 09:49 IST
XO CUP
The last two few weeks have been a treat for PUBG Mobile fans in India. Along with PMPL South Asia & PMIS, we've witnessed some of the best unofficial tournaments. One of the most popular tournaments that recently took place was the XO Cup PUBG Mobile tournament.

The grand finals were held from 7th to 9th July between five qualified teams and 15 invited teams. These invited teams were called to XO Cup because of their exemplary performances in past tournaments and competitive scrims. XO Cup finals featured three match days, with a total of 12 games being played.

Orange Rock Esports won the XO Cup PUBG Mobile Tournament while Megastars ended the tournament as the runners-up. TSM-Entity bagged the third spot.

In kill leaderboard, Orange rock Gill showed his sheer dominance and scored 26 kills.

During the final day, Abstract eSports won the first match on Erangel with Orange Rock coming second. Tsm- Entity won the second match on Erangel with 12 kills, Element won the Sanhok match with 10 kills. K2s won the match on Vikendi and Team Ind won the fifth match.

Prize pool of XO Cup: RS 50,000

  • 1st place: Rs 25,000:-Orange Rock
  • 2nd place: Rs 12,000:-Megastars
  • 3rd place: Rs 8,000:-TSM-ENTITY
  • MVP: Rs 5,000:- OR Gill
XO CUP TOURNAME
Overall standings

  1. Orange Rock- 178 POINTS
  2. MegaStars -142 POINTS
  3. TSM-Entity- 136 POINTS
  4. Team IND- 134 POINTS
  5. Abstract eSports- 120 POINTS
  6. Nova-Godlike-106 POINTS
  7. SynerGE- 105 POINTS
  8. Kill 2 Survive- 102 POINTS
  9. Livecraft Esports- 92 POINTS
  10. Reckoning eSports- 90 POINTS
  11. Hydra- 87 POINTS
  12. Dark Tangent- 84 POINTS
  13. Fnatic- 79 POINTS
  14. Element Esports- 72 POINTS
  15. Retribution X- 69 POINTS
  16. Cascade- 56 POINTS
  17. Future Station - 45 POINTS
  18. VSG Crawlers- 31 POINTS
  19. 8bit -30 POINTS
  20. U Mumba -4 POINTS

Kill Leaderboard

  1. OR Gill- 26 kills
  2. TSM-Entity Neyoo- 22 kills
  3. Mega Vexe- 21 kills
  4. TSM-Entity Jonathan- 17 kills
  5. ELMT Dark- 17 kills
  6. OR Anto- 16 kills
Published 10 Jul 2020, 09:49 IST
