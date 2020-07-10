PUBG Mobile: Orange Rock emerge as champions of XO Cup Tournament

Orange Rock won the prestigious XO Cup with a margin of 36 points in the Finals.

Orange Rock won a cash prize of 25,000 INR, while Megastars won 12,000 INR.

The last two few weeks have been a treat for PUBG Mobile fans in India. Along with PMPL South Asia & PMIS, we've witnessed some of the best unofficial tournaments. One of the most popular tournaments that recently took place was the XO Cup PUBG Mobile tournament.

The grand finals were held from 7th to 9th July between five qualified teams and 15 invited teams. These invited teams were called to XO Cup because of their exemplary performances in past tournaments and competitive scrims. XO Cup finals featured three match days, with a total of 12 games being played.

Orange Rock Esports won the XO Cup PUBG Mobile Tournament while Megastars ended the tournament as the runners-up. TSM-Entity bagged the third spot.

In kill leaderboard, Orange rock Gill showed his sheer dominance and scored 26 kills.

During the final day, Abstract eSports won the first match on Erangel with Orange Rock coming second. Tsm- Entity won the second match on Erangel with 12 kills, Element won the Sanhok match with 10 kills. K2s won the match on Vikendi and Team Ind won the fifth match.

Prize pool of XO Cup: RS 50,000

1st place: Rs 25,000:-Orange Rock

2nd place: Rs 12,000:-Megastars

3rd place: Rs 8,000:-TSM-ENTITY

MVP: Rs 5,000:- OR Gill

Overall standings

Orange Rock- 178 POINTS MegaStars -142 POINTS TSM-Entity- 136 POINTS Team IND- 134 POINTS Abstract eSports- 120 POINTS Nova-Godlike-106 POINTS SynerGE- 105 POINTS Kill 2 Survive- 102 POINTS Livecraft Esports- 92 POINTS Reckoning eSports- 90 POINTS Hydra- 87 POINTS Dark Tangent- 84 POINTS Fnatic- 79 POINTS Element Esports- 72 POINTS Retribution X- 69 POINTS Cascade- 56 POINTS Future Station - 45 POINTS VSG Crawlers- 31 POINTS 8bit -30 POINTS U Mumba -4 POINTS

Kill Leaderboard

OR Gill- 26 kills TSM-Entity Neyoo- 22 kills Mega Vexe- 21 kills TSM-Entity Jonathan- 17 kills ELMT Dark- 17 kills OR Anto- 16 kills