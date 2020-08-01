PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 1 overall standings

The PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts, presented by POCO in partnership with Loco India, and with a significant 250,000 INR prize pool, has started. After a reschedule of the whole event, the first day ended successfully. The event will see four days of matches, featuring 20 top tier teams battling against each other 14 times to lift the title.

PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts overall standings

After Day 1's conclusion, the stats are quite relieving, as recently-underperforming teams are finally pulling their weight. Team Insane too made a great comeback after a subpar session with their new lineup. With 23 kills and a total of 53 points, they are atop the points table.

Team NovaGodlike and U Mumba Esports have also shown some form after a while. NovaGodlike, who aren't doing well at the ongoing PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020), seem to be gaining momentum, as seen from their aggressiveness on the battleground, which helped them garner 21 kills. With 48 total points, they're second in the table.

U Mumba aren't far behind, just three points away from snatching second. Twenty kills and 25 placement points have ensured that the third-placed UME are still in contention.

Rising teams like GXR-Celtz and Future Station are ahead of some of the big names in the field. With 33 and 32 points, they're at fourth and fifth, respectively. Team SouL, Orange Rock and SynerGE have failed to perform to their best once again, finishing with 31, 24 and 21 points and placing sixth, ninth and 12th, respectively.

The other fan favourites, such as Team IND, TSM-Entity, Fnatic and MegaStars, have performed poorly in rotations and fights. With single-digit kill and placement points, these teams finished the day in the bottom half of the table.

However, it's just the first day that has come to an end. There is a lot more action to come before we find out the winners. To catch the live-action of the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts, tune in to Villager Esports on YouTube or download the Loco app.