The PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts, presented by POCO in partnership with Loco India and carrying a substantial 2,50,000 INR prize pool, has begun. Day 4 off a total of five days of competition has been completed, with 20 top tier Indian teams battling against each other to lift the title.

PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 4 overall standings

GXR-Celtz successfully retained their position atop the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts leaderboard, finishing the penultimate day with 99 kills and 230 points. Orange Rock made quite the comeback to finish second with 78 kills and 189 total points. Team NovaGodlike also re-entered the podium places, and with 167 points, are only 22 points behind OR.

On the other hand, U Mumba Esports failed to maintain consistency, getting demoted to fourth place. UME currently have 65 kills and 162 points. Team Insane, who were leading the table at one point, dropped to fifth, with the same points as U Mumba.

SynerGE, who were not long ago struggling in the bottom half of the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts standings, have made their way to the top six, and seem confident of holding onto that position. At the end of Day 4, SGE had 65 kills and 148 points.

Fan favourites continue to disappoint in PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts

The other fan favourites like 8Bit, Marcos Gaming and Team IND only slightly improved, helping them enter the top half of the leaderboard. They're currently ranked eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively. However, other famous names such as Team SouL and Elements Esports were abysmal on the day, with the former at 12th.

Poor performances from TSM-Entity also continued, and they will need to figure out what's affecting their gameplay, with just one day of action left. They will only have pride to play for come the last day of the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts.

A lot of action awaits on the final day of the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts. To catch the action live, download the Loco app or tune in to Villager Esports on YouTube.