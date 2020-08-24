PUBG Mobile: PEC 2020 announced at Tencent Esports Conference

The PEC 2020 (Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2020) was announced today, i.e., 24th August, during the Tencent Esports Conference. This event is the official tournament of Game for Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), with the top 15 teams battling for glory and a hefty prize pool.

The PEC 2020 is scheduled from 13th to 15th November, with 13 teams from around the world joining two Chinese sides at the Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai. VSPN will be the official organisers of the tournament.

Box Gaming has confirmed their participation via their Facebook page. They are a Vietnamese team who secured the second position in the league stages and fourth position overall at the finals of the recently concluded PUBG Mobile World League East Season Zero.

Thai team, King Of Gamers Club, also confirmed their participation. They secured the fourth position in the league stages and 12th overall in the finals of the PMWL 2020 East.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is also a strict rule of 28 days of quarantine for every global team. Fourteen days of quarantine on arrival at Shangai and 14 days of quarantine after the teams go back to their countries.

PEC 2019 a big hit

The first edition of the Peacekeeper Elite Championship, i.e., the PEC 2019, was won by XQF Esports (Now Nova Esports). At the PEC 2019, the top three Chinese teams fought with 12 teams from around the world.

The host teams bagged the top three position at the PEC 2109, showing their dominance in the game. From the South Asia division, Fnatic, Soul and Synerge were invited, and secured eighth, 12th and 13th ranks, respectively.

The tournament went on for two days, on 28th and 29th December 2019, and the total prize pool was 3,000,000 Yuan (around three crore 21 lakh INR).