PUBG Mobile: PEC 2020, format, schedule, and prize pool distribution

The second edition of the prestigious Chinese tournament, Peacekeeper Elite Championship, aka PEC 2020, will start tomorrow, i.e., 14th November. It will be a two-day affair, ending on 15th November. The top 15 teams worldwide, including three Chinese sides, will battle it out for glory at the Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai.
The PEC 2020 was announced on 24th August, during the Tencent Esports Conference. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 12,000,000 Yuan/1,814,800 USD. The veteran Chinese organization, VSPN, will organize it.
PEC 2020 teams
Format, schedule, and prize distribution of PEC 2020
Format
The tournament will see eight matches being played over two days (four matches each day). The PEC 2020 will follow the standard PEL points distribution system when it comes to placement points, as listed below:
- 1st place: 15 points
- 2nd place:12 points
- 3rd place: 10 points
- 4th place: 8 points
- 5th place: 6 points
- 6th place: 4 points
- 7th place: 2 points
- 8th to 11th place: 1 point
- 12th to 15th place: 0 points
However, the process of awarding points based on kills is quite different. Each kill in the first and second zones will be awarded two points, while kills in all other zones will be awarded one point. This system is quite interesting, as it forces teams to take fights in the early stages of the game, thus providing more action to the viewers.
Schedule
Day 1: (China time)
- Matches 1 & 2: 17:20
- Matches 3 & 4: 19:15
Day 2:
- Matches 5 & 6: 15:00
- Matches 7 & 8: 16 :45
Prize pool distribution
- 1st Place: $754,817 USD
- 2nd Place: $301,927 USD
- 3rd Place: $150,963 USD
- 4th Place: $120,781 USD
- 5th Place: $90,578 USD
- 6th Place: $75,482 USD
- 7th Place: $60,385 USD
- 8th Place: $45,289 USD
- 9th Place: $30,193 USD
- 10th Place: $22,645 USD
- 11th Place: $22,645 USD
- 12th Place: $15,096 USD
- 13th Place: $15,096 USD
- 14th Place: $15,096 USD
- 15th Place: $15,096 USD
- MVP Prize: $75,482 USD
Streaming starts at 3 PM IST on all match days. The tournament will be streamed on many Chinese platforms such as HuyaTV, Douyu, egame Penguin, and VQQ.Published 13 Nov 2020, 17:44 IST