PUBG Mobile: PEC 2020, format, schedule, and prize pool distribution

The second edition of the prestigious Chinese tournament, Peacekeeper Elite Championship, aka PEC 2020, will start tomorrow, i.e., 14th November. It will be a two-day affair, ending on 15th November. The top 15 teams worldwide, including three Chinese sides, will battle it out for glory at the Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai.

The PEC 2020 was announced on 24th August, during the Tencent Esports Conference. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 12,000,000 Yuan/1,814,800 USD. The veteran Chinese organization, VSPN, will organize it.

PEC 2020 teams

Format, schedule, and prize distribution of PEC 2020

Format

The tournament will see eight matches being played over two days (four matches each day). The PEC 2020 will follow the standard PEL points distribution system when it comes to placement points, as listed below:

1st place: 15 points

2nd place:12 points

3rd place: 10 points

4th place: 8 points

5th place: 6 points

6th place: 4 points

7th place: 2 points

8th to 11th place: 1 point

12th to 15th place: 0 points

However, the process of awarding points based on kills is quite different. Each kill in the first and second zones will be awarded two points, while kills in all other zones will be awarded one point. This system is quite interesting, as it forces teams to take fights in the early stages of the game, thus providing more action to the viewers.

Schedule

PEC 2020 schedule

Day 1: (China time)

Matches 1 & 2: 17:20

Matches 3 & 4: 19:15

Day 2:

Matches 5 & 6: 15:00

Matches 7 & 8: 16 :45

Prize pool distribution

1st Place: $754,817 USD

2nd Place: $301,927 USD

3rd Place: $150,963 USD

4th Place: $120,781 USD

5th Place: $90,578 USD

6th Place: $75,482 USD

7th Place: $60,385 USD

8th Place: $45,289 USD

9th Place: $30,193 USD

10th Place: $22,645 USD

11th Place: $22,645 USD

12th Place: $15,096 USD

13th Place: $15,096 USD

14th Place: $15,096 USD

15th Place: $15,096 USD

MVP Prize: $75,482 USD

Streaming starts at 3 PM IST on all match days. The tournament will be streamed on many Chinese platforms such as HuyaTV, Douyu, egame Penguin, and VQQ.