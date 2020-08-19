PUBG Mobile: PEL 2020 S2 Grand Finals teams and schedule announced

The finals of the Peacekeeper Elite 2020 Season 2, i.e., the PEL 2020 S2, is scheduled from 20th to 23rd August. This event is the official tournament of Game for Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), and the top 15 teams will battle it out for glory and the prize pool.

The regular season concluded on 16th August with Four Angry Men (4AM) winning the league stages, while fan-favourites Nova Xqf came second. This phase began on 24th July, with 20 teams participating.

PEL 2020 S regular season winners, 4AM

The PEL 2020 S2 is in partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and the weekly winners of the league stages will get a UFC golden belt. 4AM won the first-week golden belt, while Qing Jiu Club won it in the second week. Six Two Eight (STE) won it in Weeks 3 and 4.

Agfox Da Quan won the Killing Machine Title during the PEL 2020 S2 regular season. Fan favourite, and one of the most popular players in the world, Paraboy won the MVP award for this stage, as well as two weekly MVPs (Week 2 and 4). Nova Order won the MVP award in Week 3.

Top 15 teams qualified for the PEL 2020 S2 Finals

PEL 2020 S2 regular season standings

Four angry men

Nova Esports

Six Two Men

Royal Never Give up

Agfox Black

Tianba

Qing Jiu Club

ACT

LGD Gaming

Team Game

LK Gaming

Da Kun Gaming

YiQi Lang

All Gamers

The Chosen

Recently, Nova Esports acquired the XQF lineup in which Paraboy, along with Order, Jimmy, and Coolboy, are playing. The PMCO Spring 2019 winners and PMCO Fall 2019 runners-up, Top Esports, also saw their roster getting acquired by The Chosen.

Game for Peace is one of the most popular mobile games in the Chinese region, and fans are excited to watch their favorite teams battling it out for the title.