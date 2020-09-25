PUBG Mobile: PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 1 Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the PEL 2020 Season 3 concluded with Royal Never Give Up, aka RNG, leading the points table. The tournament started today (25th September) and will go on till 25th October.

This event is the most prominent official tournament of Game For Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), and the top 20 teams are battling for the title and a massive prize pool of 21 million RMB (3.07 million USD). This is the highest-ever prize pool for any PUBG Mobile event across the world.

The top five teams from Day 1 of the Peacekeeper Elite 2020 Season 3 qualified to Day 3 (Weekly finals). The teams ranked from sixth to 15th on the day, and the rest of the five sides, will fight for ten slots in the Weekly Finals on Day 2.

PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 1 Day 1 overall standings

PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 1 Day 1 top five

Day 1 of the PEL 2020 Season 3 started with Four Angry Men (4AM) winning the first match of Miramar with five kills, while The Chosen Acan was the MVP with five kills.

PEL Season 1 champions All Gamers won the second match of Miramar with six kills, as RNG claimed a whooping 19 kills. RNG Stars took ten kills to be named MVP for the match.

PEL Season 3 Day 1 overall standings (six to 15)

Fan-favourites and PEL Season 2 winners Nova XQF won the third match of Erangel with 15 eliminations, where star player Paraboy alone notched up six kills.

The fourth match of Erangel was clinched by RNG thanks to nine kills, as Q9 Sunflower continued his excellent form to win the MVP tag with four frags.

The final match of Erangel saw AgFox Black come out on top thanks to ten eliminations. AgFox DaQuan bagged the MVP award with five frags.

PEL Season 3 Day 1 MVP, RNG Stretch

At the end of Day 1 of the PEL 2020 Season 3, RNG topped the charts with 46 kills and 83 points, followed by Agfox with 25 kills and 63 points. Nova is at the third spot with 29 kills and 50 points. Along with these three, YQL and JDE qualified for Day 3, i.e., the Weekly Finals.

Day 2 schedule of the PEL 2020 Season 3

Miramar: FPP

Erangel: FPP

