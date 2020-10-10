PUBG Mobile: PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 3 Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the third week of the PEL 2020 Season 3 concluded with PUBG heavyweights JDE leading the points table. The PUBG tournament started on 25th September and will go on till 25th October.

This is the most prominent official Game For Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) tournament, as the top 20 teams are battling it out for the title, and a massive prize pool of 21 million RMB (3.07 million USD). This is the highest-ever prize pool for any PUBG Mobile event across the world.

PUBG PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 3 Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the PEL 2020 Season 3 started with Team SMG winning the first match on Miramar with twelve kill points, while Team SMG FlowerC was the MVP with five kills.

YiQiLang aka YQL won the second match on Miramar with eleven kills, while All Gamers secured second place in the match.

Tong Jia Bao Esports(TJB) won the third match on Erangel with 18 eliminations, as RSG secured second place.

The fourth match on Erangel was clinched by ACT Gaming thanks to six kills, as JDE secured second place with 11 eliminations.

The final match on Erangel saw Qing Jiu Club, aka Q9, come out on top thanks to ten eliminations. Q9 SunflowerU bagged the MVP award with five kills.

At the end of Day 2 of the PEL 2020 Season 3, JDE topped the charts with 41 kills and 80 points, followed by Qing Jiu Club with 28 kills and 60 points. All Gamers are in the third spot, with 18 kills and 58 points.

Top 5 kill leaders From week 3 day 2

The top five teams of Day 1 of the Peacekeeper Elite 2020 Season 3 qualified to Day 3 (Weekly finals). The PUBG teams ranked from sixth to fifteenth on day 1, along with the bottom 5 teams of PEL S2 Regular Season, fought for 10 slots in the Weekly Finals today. The bottom 5 teams of this PUBG tournament move to Day 2 of the next week.

Qualified Teams for weekly Finals (day 3)

PEL week 3 day 3

Week 3 Day 3 schedule of the PEL 2020 Season 3 :

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP