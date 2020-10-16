PUBG Mobile: PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 4 Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the fourth week of PEL 2020 Season 3 concluded with ELG leading the points table. The tournament started on 25th September and will go on till 25th October.

This event is the most prominent official tournament of Game For Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), and the top 20 teams are battling for the title, and a massive prize pool of 21 million RMB (3.07 million USD). This is the highest-ever prize pool for any PUBG Mobile event across the world.

The top five teams from Day 1 of the Peacekeeper Elite 2020 Season 3 qualified to Day 3 (Weekly finals). The teams ranked from sixth to 15th on the day, and the remaining five sides, will fight for ten slots in the Weekly Finals on Day 2.

PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 4 Day 1 overall standings

Qualified teams from day 1 to the weekly finals (Day 3 )

ELG

TMG

Nova XQF

DKG

Q9

Day 1 of the fourth week of PEL 2020 Season 3 started with Q9 winning the first match on Miramar with six kills, ELG secured second place in the match with 10 eliminations.

ELG won the second match on Miramar with six kills. DKG claimed 8 kills in the match. STE Wyy took home six kills to be named MVP for the match.

Nova XQF won the third match on Erangel with 14 eliminations, with Q9 bagging the second place with 1 kill in the match. DKG eliminated 10 players in the lobby. Nova King secured 4 kills in the match.

PEL S3 week 4 day 1

The fourth match on Erangel once again saw Q9 come out on top, thanks to four eliminations. TC came back strong and secured 2nd place in the match with 7 kills.

The final match on Erangel was clinched by Team Game(TMG), thanks to a whopping 23 kill points, as JDE secured the second place with 6 kills.

At the end of Day 1 of the PEL 2020 Season 3, ELG topped the charts with 27 kills and 75 points, followed by TMG with 31 kills and 66 points. Nova XQF is in the third spot with 37 kills and 65 points.

Top 5 kill leaders From week 4 day 1

Week 4 Day 2 schedule of the PEL 2020 Season 3

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP