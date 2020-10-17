PUBG Mobile: PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 4 Day 2 overall standings and weekly finals teams

Day 2 of the fourth week of the PEL 2020 Season 3 concluded with PUBG heavyweights 4 Angry Men leading the points table. The PUBG tournament started on 25th September and will go on till 25th October.

This is the most prominent official Game For Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) tournament, as the top 20 teams are battling it out for the title, and a massive prize pool of 21 million RMB (3.07 million USD). This is the highest-ever prize pool for any PUBG Mobile event across the world.

Day 2 of the PEL 2020 Season 3 started with ACT Gaming winning the first match on Miramar with nine kill points, while The Chosen went on a full aggressive mode and took 13 kills in the match.

STE won the second match on Miramar with eleven kills, while ACT secured second place in the match.

Tong Jia Bao Esports(TJB) won the third match on Erangel with 23 eliminations, as GM5 secured second place with 9 kills, with star player Hezzzi picking up 5 kills.

PEL S3 week 4 day 2 standings

The fourth match on Erangel was clinched by 4 Angry Men thanks to ten kills, as TJB secured second place.

The final match on Erangel, once again, saw 4 AM come out on top, thanks to fifteen eliminations. 4 AM Suk bagged the MVP award with seven kills.

At the end of Day 2 of the PEL 2020 Season 3, 4 AM topped the charts with 3 kills and 82 points, followed by TJB with 16 kills and 65 points. ACT Gaming is in the third spot, with 19 kills and 49 points

PEL Season 3 week 4 day 3 :

The top five teams of Day 1 of the Peacekeeper Elite 2020 Season 3 qualified to Day 3 (Weekly finals). The PUBG teams ranked from sixth to fifteenth on day 1, along with the bottom 5 teams of PEL S3 Regular Season week 3 day 2, fought for 10 slots in the Weekly Finals today

Qualified Teams for week 4 day 3

