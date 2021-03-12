PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 week 1 day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the first week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 concluded with the top 10 teams moving to weekly finals.

The top five teams from Day 1 of the tournament have already qualified for the weekly finals (Day 3 and 4). Today, the teams ranked from sixth to fifteenth on day 1, along with the bottom 5 teams of PEL 2020 S3 Regular Season, battled it out over five matches for ten slots in the weekly finals. The bottom 5 teams from today move to Day 2 (elimination round) of the next week (week 2).

PEL 2021 Season 1 Week 1 Day 2 overall standings:-

Day 2 of the first week of PEL 2021 Season 1 started with Qing Jiu Club(Q9) winning on Miramar with eight kills, while Four Angry Men played aggressively to secure second place with eleven kills. 4 AM Hasaki bagged the MVP title in the match with five kills and 905 damage.

Tong Jia Bao Esports (TJB) won the second match on Miramar with nine kills, followed by Titan Esports Club (TEC) with nine kills. Team Game won the third match on Sanhok with 11 eliminations followed by Team Pai with 12 kills.

The fourth match on Erangel was clinched by Team Pai with 12 kills, followed by RNG and 4 AM with 8 kills each. The fifth and final match on Erangel was once again won by Tong Jia Bao Esports (TJB) with 10 eliminations followed by TEC with six kills.

At the end of Day 2 of the PEL 2021 Season 1, Team Pai topped the charts with 27 kills and 68 points, followed by TJB with 24 kills and 68 points. 4 AM is in the third spot with 30 kills and 56 points. Fan-favorite Nova XQF had a below-par day as they didn't qualify for the weekly finals.

Qualified teams for the Week 1 Finals(Day 3 and 4) of the PEL 2021 Season 1:

1. Team Pai

2. Four Angry Men

3. TJB

4. Regan S Gaming(RSG)

5. Q9

6. Team Game

7. Titan Esports Club(TEC)

8. Royal Never Give up(RNG)

9. The Chosen

10. JDE

11. Tianba

12.DKG

13. STE

14. Show Time

15. Team weibo