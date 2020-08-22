PUBG Mobile: PEL S2 Finals Day 3 Overall standings

Day 3 of the Peacekeeper Elite League finals (PEL 2020 S2), concluded with Royal Never Give Up maintaining thier lead in the points table. Q9 showed extraordinary gameplay and clinched 3 chicken dinner in 4 matches.

The tournament started on 20th August and will go on till 23rd August. This event is the biggest official tournament of Game for Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), and the top 15 teams are battling for the title and prize pool.

Day 3 of the PEL S2 started with Qing Jiu Club winning the first match of Miramar after nailing eight opponents with Q9 Sunfloweru the MVP for the game with five kills.

Qing Jiu Club also won the second match of Miramar with 7 frags, while their assaulter, Q9 YZZ was the MVP with three kills. LK Gaming won the third match of Erangel thanks to ten kills, with LK 74 notching four kills and becoming the MVP for Match 3.

The last game of the day was won again by Qing Jiu Club with 14 kills in Erangel thanks to Q9 Sunfloweru who claimed seven frags and bagged the MVP award for the game. Q9 Sunfloweru bagged the MVP title for the day at the PEL 2020 S2, after notching 16 kills and 2,957 damage points.

With an exceptional performance on Day 3, Q9 jumped from 11th place to 4th place. Only 4 matches left to decide the winners for the PEL Season 2, it would be exciting to watch whether fan favorites Nova XQF can make a comeback on the final day or not.

Overall standings after Day 3 of the grand finals of the PEL 2020 S2

1. Royal Never Give Up - 141 points

2. Four Angry Men - 138 points

3. LK Gaming - 133 points

4. Qing Jiu Club - 124 points

5. Nova Xqf - 119 points

6. YQL - 114 points

7. Six Two Men - 108 points

8. ACT Gaming - 88points

9. LGD Gaming- 86 points

10. The Chosen -79 points

11. All Gamers -71 points

12. AgFoxBlack - 67 points

13. Team Game - 63 points

14. Tianba - 56 points

15. DKG - 48 points